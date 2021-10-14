EDITORIAL: Today’s world: Another day, another scam

It seems that every day there is a new reason to be concerned about being defrauded via the phone or computer.

The latest warning comes from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson about fraudsters looking to capitalize on those looking to invest.

The Securities Division of the attorney general’s office is warning investors about online schemes in which bad actors are posing as regulatory agencies or impersonating registered individuals or firms in the securities industry. While imposter schemes are not new, fraudsters are utilizing technology to make these schemes more sophisticated and difficult to spot.

Investors should be aware that fraudsters may impersonate a regulator or registered firm by utilizing technology to create a fake website, misrepresent the business location or headquarters, or deceive investors or others in the securities industry by using fraudulent phone numbers, according to the attorney general.

The Securities Division recently issued a cease-and-desist order to individuals claiming to be securities regulators going by the name "Central Trade and Financial Authority" (CTFA). Among other items, the "CTFA" website misrepresented that it was headquartered in South Carolina and listed a fraudulent phone number.