EDITORIAL: Time to act on medical marijuana

One of the less noted storylines from November's election was the continued movement of states toward allowing marijuana for medical use. It's time for South Carolina to join them.

Thirty-six states — representing about three-fourths of the nation's population — have legalized cannabis for medical use. More than two-thirds of Mississippi's voters favored medical cannabis in a referendum in November, and it will join Southern states including Virginia, Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana that compassionately permit such use.

We've long supported legalizing marijuana for medical use, which has been prescribed for those suffering from chronic pain, cancer-related wasting and nausea, glaucoma and dozens of other medical conditions. A clear majority of South Carolinians agree: The most recent poll of state residents showed 72% support legalizing medical marijuana.

Fortunately, South Carolina lawmakers again are pushing to make this happen and have prefiled bills to legalize medical cannabis in the state. The South Carolina Compassionate Care Act would create a regulated medical cannabis program to allow patients with serious medical conditions and illnesses to safely access and use medicinal cannabis under a physician's care. Two similar bills are backed by Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, and Rep. Bill Herbkersman, R-Bluffton.