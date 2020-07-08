EDITORIAL: Those behind violence not to be forgotten

But they do not have the right to turn those protests into street violence not unlike that perpetrated by gangs. And if the rule of law that makes this country great is to survive, the street violence has to end.

The good news in South Carolina is that those behind street violence are not being forgotten by law enforcement.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a news conference this past week seeking public help in locating six people responsible for violence during the protests in downtown Columbia in May.

The individuals caught on photo and video participated in assaults, threw bricks, tossed police-fired tear gas canisters and deployed chemical irritants at other people, according to Lott.

As reported by The State of Columbia, Lott said, "You all will be arrested. ... Turn yourself in and save yourself from having us knock on your door at 4 a.m. and put you in handcuffs."

Peaceful protest is one thing. Rioting, looting, assault and destruction of public and private property are others.

While officials in some locations in the nation sanction police-free autonomous zones and cut back on the police presence amid continuing street violence, South Carolinians should support our leaders in supporting law enforcement, and expect that the rule of law will apply equally to all.