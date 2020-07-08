EDITORIAL: Those behind violence not to be forgotten

Perhaps the situation in which the country finds itself was inevitable.
Writing for Forbes, senior contributor Jack Kelly puts it this way:
"In hindsight, it's easy to understand the situation we’re in. We’ve been ordered to close down businesses and stay indoors for months. Going to church, school, restaurants, clubs, bars, sporting or music events and in-person, social interactions have been prohibited. What started as a health crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic has turned into an economic crisis, then leading to a job-loss catastrophe, as over 40 million Americans have lost their jobs since the start of the outbreak. Millions of unemployed people are worrying about whether or not they’ll have a job to go back to when things reopen.
"The pressure, stress and strain has been simmering. The killing of George Floyd released our collective anger and frustration, not only with police brutality and systemic racism, but with society as a whole — including our inept political leaders. It's not surprising that we had a powder keg ready to blow."
But let's don't be too quick to excuse what has been taking place.
Displeasure with political leaders' divisions and inability to find common ground that could help bring Americans together, and anger over police tactics and actions, are sound reasons for protest. Americans have the right to protest.
But they do not have the right to turn those protests into street violence not unlike that perpetrated by gangs. And if the rule of law that makes this country great is to survive, the street violence has to end.
The good news in South Carolina is that those behind street violence are not being forgotten by law enforcement.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a news conference this past week seeking public help in locating six people responsible for violence during the protests in downtown Columbia in May.
The individuals caught on photo and video participated in assaults, threw bricks, tossed police-fired tear gas canisters and deployed chemical irritants at other people, according to Lott.
As reported by The State of Columbia, Lott said, "You all will be arrested. ... Turn yourself in and save yourself from having us knock on your door at 4 a.m. and put you in handcuffs."
Peaceful protest is one thing. Rioting, looting, assault and destruction of public and private property are others.
While officials in some locations in the nation sanction police-free autonomous zones and cut back on the police presence amid continuing street violence, South Carolinians should support our leaders in supporting law enforcement, and expect that the rule of law will apply equally to all.
