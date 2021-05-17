EDITORIAL: This time, government really helping

What? Public officials and politicians not playing by the rules? Say it ain’t so, Joe. Say it ain’t so. Well, you can say it ain’t so, but that doesn’t mean it ain’t so. Savvy?

It is so, and SLED could surely use some help in that arena. Thankfully, the state Senate agreed and approved Keel’s request, clearing the way for an auditor to be hired this summer.

We in the newspaper business serving communities (translation: voters and taxpayers) as watchdogs of government are certainly grateful. Rest assured, this does not mean we can or will relax our efforts. One auditor cannot go it alone, and so we will continue to investigate possible theft and abuse of public dollars.

To do so, we not only rely on our own intuitions and the use of the state’s Freedom of Information Act, which is wholly designed to serve you, the public. We will do so by relying on you and your tips because so often it is the public that first gets a whiff of something rotten in Denmark. And yes, that could be Denmark, South Carolina, but it could be in any state town, city or county.