EDITORIAL: This time, government really helping

Have you ever heard the phrase “I’m from the government and I’m here to help you” and immediately felt your rear end tighten up a bit?
Well, this time you can relax. And you can thank your state lawmakers for some sensible spending that is for your benefit, for the benefit of every taxpayer in South Carolina. While you’re at it, you might even consider thanking newspaper journalists.
State Law Enforcement Division — commonly known as SLED — is the state’s top law enforcement agency. If another law enforcement agency needs investigated, SLED swoops in. SLED is actively involved in a host of investigations across the state, but there has long been an area where the agency lacks the manpower it needs: forensic auditing.
When Charleston’s Post and Courier reported a couple of months ago that SLED doesn’t have a white-collar crimes investigator, SLED’s chief, Mark Keel, asked lawmakers for $159,000 to hire a forensic auditor. This detective would likely be equipped with a computer, not a gun, and would be specially trained to sleuth patterns in illegal spending.
If you think that cannot be so big a problem, you haven’t been reading the Uncovered series conducted by the Post and Courier and now being carried out in partnership with a number of newspapers across the state, including the Index-Journal of Greenwood and The Times and Democrat.
What? Public officials and politicians not playing by the rules? Say it ain’t so, Joe. Say it ain’t so. Well, you can say it ain’t so, but that doesn’t mean it ain’t so. Savvy?
It is so, and SLED could surely use some help in that arena. Thankfully, the state Senate agreed and approved Keel’s request, clearing the way for an auditor to be hired this summer.
We in the newspaper business serving communities (translation: voters and taxpayers) as watchdogs of government are certainly grateful. Rest assured, this does not mean we can or will relax our efforts. One auditor cannot go it alone, and so we will continue to investigate possible theft and abuse of public dollars.
To do so, we not only rely on our own intuitions and the use of the state’s Freedom of Information Act, which is wholly designed to serve you, the public. We will do so by relying on you and your tips because so often it is the public that first gets a whiff of something rotten in Denmark. And yes, that could be Denmark, South Carolina, but it could be in any state town, city or county.
You too should be grateful the Senate gave the OK to SLED to make that hire. After all, a forensic auditor is also looking out for you, your best interests and helping ensure public officials are doing right by the public. Oh, and you can relax your buttocks a bit now.