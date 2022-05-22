EDITORIAL: These women were not just supporters

Otto Warren Jr. and Geb Runager are remembered as influential men in the history of Orangeburg.

Warren was a driving force behind the former Orangeburg National Bank and today's Orangeburg Preparatory School. He was also widely known as president of Home Builders Supply.

Upon his death in 2007, The Times and Democrat wrote, "By every measure, James Otto Warren Jr. can be called a success in his 79 years of life. In business, in the community, with his church and family, Mr. Warren made his mark in the form of positive impact."

Runager was a noted educator, coach and community servant who died in 2019. He was a founder of the local Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

The Rev. Earl Humes, an FCA founder, called him "one of the greatest men I have ever met and have had the pleasure of being around."

The legacies of the two are brought together at this time in 2022 through the stories of their wives. If indeed it is true that behind every great man is a great woman, these two men were accompanied by great women.

But they were not just marital partners, the two were out front on their own.

Mildred Jackson Warren, who died May 11, was a leader on the local, state and national levels of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. After joining the Moultrie Chapter, NSDAR in 1957, she served the organization on local, state and national levels in many capacities. She was regent of Moultrie Chapter, regent of the South Carolina State Society (1988-91), and a national vice president general (1991-94). She was a three-time soloist at DAR Constitution Hall for Continental Congress, the national meeting of NSDAR held annually in Washington, D.C. For her dedication to DAR, she received a Medal of Appreciation at a joint meeting of Orangeburg-area SAR and DAR chapters in October 1989.

Mrs. Warren will be remembered for her music. Her introduction to vocal performance began in her early childhood at First Baptist Church and continued throughout most of her adult life. For more than half a century she served as a member of both church choirs and secular choral groups and was in demand as a soprano soloist. She was a past president of the Orangeburg Music Club, an organization in which she held membership for over 60 years. She was chairman of the organizing committee for the Orangeburg Music Club's "Singing Christmas Tree" and served as program director for its entire 11-year run (1978-88).

A member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist, Mrs. Warren was awarded the state’s highest civilian honor, the Order of the Palmetto, by Gov. Carroll Campbell in 1993.

Nancy Culp Runager, who died May 2, devoted her life to serving others and helping them achieve their goals in life. In Orangeburg and beyond, she was always present and actively involved in both leadership and support roles, with Mrs. Runager always saying the latter was her preference.

She joined Geg Runager in a lifelong devotion to faith, family, sports, education and the community. She served as a substitute teacher in the Orangeburg public school system for 25 years, and was involved in First Presbyterian Church, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and other Orangeburg and family activities. In 2012, she was recognized by the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative for her service and diligence.

Mildred Warren and Nancy Runager will be remembered as more than the wives of two noted Orangeburg men. They are noted Orangeburg women.

