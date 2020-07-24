EDITORIAL: Their country is worth their service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Times and Democrat’s second “Stories of Honor” series concludes Sunday with a special section bringing together the stories of 12 veterans having served our country in the Armed Forces. The series began in May, with each Sunday’s Magazine through July 12 featuring an honoree.

The honorees were selected from nominations by T&D readers. As with the inaugural series in 2019 and the 2015 “Vietnam: They Served With Honor” series, people reached out to tell us about good subjects for our stories. And the stories of people having served this country have been popular in print and online. We’ve gotten lots of feedback.

At a time when some are questioning the fabric of the nation, those having served to protect and defend it stand as examples of why America is great and still the envy of the world. In honor of those about which you can read in today’s special section, the honorees from 2019, those in the Vietnam series, and all having served, we offer the words of Paulette S. Evans, Vance native, author and former teacher now residing in Sumter. They are titled “Freedom: To protect, honor and serve”: