EDITORIAL: The need knows no season

It’s a fact that need knows no season. Though the Christmas season with its giving tradition is behind us, there remains a need for people to do what government alone cannot amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Whether the payments are $600 or as much as $2,000 in the end, COVID-19 relief money is not enough for many, many Americans to sustain themselves in these times. They will rely on help from private sources, which thankfully has been forthcoming.
Writing for InsideSources.com, Patrice Onwuka, senior policy analyst at Independent Women’s Forum, calls philanthropy the indispensable force in the pandemic.
“No one wants to imagine the additional pain Americans would have endured this past year if not for the charitable and private sector groups and individuals who stepped up quickly to support our communities at the onset of the pandemic. Their success, amid so many challenges and unknowns, reminds us why private charity is the best first line of defense and a critical lifeline when disaster strikes.”
Government quickly stepped up to help with a COVID-19 relief package when the pandemic began, but further assistance became mired in political gridlock until now.
By contrast, private philanthropy and community groups immediately got to work and collaborated to help -- getting resources into the hands of those in need and thus ultimately saving lives.
“The pandemic has highlighted why we need a strong, effective charitable sector that can outpace the slowness of bureaucracy. Charitable giving and volunteers powered the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic as many nonprofits found themselves on the frontlines,” Onwuka writes.
Though data from 2020 charitable giving is not available, it is expected to surpass 2019’s elevated levels as recorded by the World Giving Index of the National Philanthropic Trust. Private foundations, community foundations and others have used charitable giving to speed up and maximize donations to local and national groups meeting the basic needs of those who were hit hardest: providing food, shelter, employment opportunities and health care, as well as supporting medical research and vaccine development.
“As charities continue meeting the needs of Americans going into 2021, the good news is donor fatigue has not yet set in,” says Onwuka in citing information from research company Candid that 1,200 donors gave more than $20 billion to charities in response to the pandemic. This generosity eclipsed funding for the past few natural disasters and the 2015 Ebola virus outbreak combined.
This past December, on GivingTuesday alone, individual donors, foundations and donor-advised funds gave an estimated $2.47 billion, a 25% increase from 2019’s level, for direct and local services as well as charities’ general operations to keep up with increased demand for their services.
“Charitable giving is a necessary and vital complement to government spending, especially during a crisis. It is also a catalyst that can prevent the need for the government to get involved in the first place. Private charity identifies problems and funds bottom-up solutions, sometimes before the public sector knows there is an issue. While government may invest in successful, privately funded initiatives, it oftentimes does not lead the charge.”
In 2021, remember that need knows no season. Reach out to help where you can, either through contributions to organizations aiding others or through direct help on your own.
As Onwuka concludes: “Philanthropy is an indispensable part of a strong and healthy society, and its impact is felt most in times of crisis. Private charitable giving made the difference for many families who spent the better part of 2020 waiting for more help from Washington. As we begin this new year, the pandemic presents a lesson for all Americans: when a crisis strikes, we should not wait for government, but be the first to step up and help each other.”