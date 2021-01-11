EDITORIAL: The need knows no season

It’s a fact that need knows no season. Though the Christmas season with its giving tradition is behind us, there remains a need for people to do what government alone cannot amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether the payments are $600 or as much as $2,000 in the end, COVID-19 relief money is not enough for many, many Americans to sustain themselves in these times. They will rely on help from private sources, which thankfully has been forthcoming.

Writing for InsideSources.com, Patrice Onwuka, senior policy analyst at Independent Women’s Forum, calls philanthropy the indispensable force in the pandemic.

“No one wants to imagine the additional pain Americans would have endured this past year if not for the charitable and private sector groups and individuals who stepped up quickly to support our communities at the onset of the pandemic. Their success, amid so many challenges and unknowns, reminds us why private charity is the best first line of defense and a critical lifeline when disaster strikes.”

Government quickly stepped up to help with a COVID-19 relief package when the pandemic began, but further assistance became mired in political gridlock until now.