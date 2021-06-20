EDITORIAL: The need for fathers is as great as ever

And what of absentee fathers?

What researchers have found is that nearly half of all ever-married absentee dads see their children less than once a month or never. Younger fathers are more likely to never see their children; college-educated dads are more likely to see their children less than once a month.

Hispanic fathers go to extremes: They have the highest proportions of both men who never see their children and men who see them at least once a week.

And if an absentee father is married, he's much less likely to see his children who live elsewhere. Even without a new marriage, as the years pass, Dad is more and more likely to disappear.

The researchers say many factors reduce how often absentee fathers see their children, including geographic distance from children, legal agreements and payment of child support. Custodial mothers may also erect barriers to separate absentee fathers from their children.

Even the most highly involved absentee fathers must struggle to maintain the closeness and involvement with children that residential fathers take for granted. Many absentee fathers, especially those who see their children less frequently, are not Deadbeat Dads -- they're Disney Dads.