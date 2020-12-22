EDITORIAL: The gift of health to loved ones

By now everyone should know that official advice amid the coronavirus pandemic is to stay home and avoid gatherings for Christmas and New Year's.

Also by now, nearly everyone knows whether he/she will follow the advice. It's a decision with potentially great consequences, and not just in terms of the coronavirus. The health of many families is at stake in other ways also.

We've written previously about the blessing of living in a state in which the people are not being told what they must do in terms of family gatherings and other. And we're not joining in the chorus of telling all people what their decisions must be.

But we do see it necessary to inform you of what experts close to home are advising.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is advising South Carolinians again that staying home is the best way to stay safe.

"It's not worth the risk," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director. "Celebrating this holiday season like we would any other year puts the health of you and your loved ones in jeopardy. Staying home means staying safe.