EDITORIAL: The gift of health to loved ones

By now everyone should know that official advice amid the coronavirus pandemic is to stay home and avoid gatherings for Christmas and New Year's.
Also by now, nearly everyone knows whether he/she will follow the advice. It's a decision with potentially great consequences, and not just in terms of the coronavirus. The health of many families is at stake in other ways also.
We've written previously about the blessing of living in a state in which the people are not being told what they must do in terms of family gatherings and other. And we're not joining in the chorus of telling all people what their decisions must be.
But we do see it necessary to inform you of what experts close to home are advising.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is advising South Carolinians again that staying home is the best way to stay safe.
"It's not worth the risk," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director. "Celebrating this holiday season like we would any other year puts the health of you and your loved ones in jeopardy. Staying home means staying safe.
"If you need to be out in a public setting like a grocery store or post office, wear your mask and physically distance from others by at least six feet. Getting tested regularly is also recommended so you know your health status in regard to COVID-19. It’s worth it to change how we celebrate this year so we can all be together next year."
Certain activities put individuals, their loved ones and their communities at higher risk for spreading COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns against holiday traveling and group gatherings and instead urges celebrations limited to those who are members of the same household.
Connecting with friends and family by phone or computer, virtually attending religious ceremonies, and dressing warmly to spend time outdoors are some of the best ways to celebrate this year. Being outdoors can also help boost physical and emotional health. However, being outdoors when around others doesn’t eliminate the need for other protective behaviors, including physical distancing.
For those who choose to travel or attend a group gathering, DHEC says be aware of the risks to you and others, and practice the prevention methods that work for limiting disease spread:
• Wear a mask
• Physically distance from others by at least six feet
• Get tested and know your results before and after you travel or attend a gathering
• Wash your hands frequently
• Adhere to quarantine or isolation guidance as recommended to you by a health care professional
“We understand how long and hard this year has been, but we can expect staggering numbers over the holidays if we let down our guard now,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “The virus is widespread throughout our state and country and exposure to the virus could occur almost anywhere. It’s important to take steps to protect ourselves and those around us.
“I'll be staying home this Christmas, and that's how I'll be keeping myself and my loved ones safe. There’s no greater gift than the health of our loved ones.”