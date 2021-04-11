EDITORIAL: The danger of distraction is growing

While there is no one cause for fatal auto crashes, there are factors that greatly contribute to the carnage each week on South Carolina roads.
Law enforcement and highway safety advocates regularly point to impaired driving and speeding as reasons so many people are killed. Increasingly, distracted driving has become a culprit -- so much so that April has been designated as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
As traffic begins to pick up across the country, with increased vaccinations and decreased pandemic restrictions, AAA-The Auto Club Group reminds drivers about the importance of focusing on the road ahead and not on their smartphones.
According to 2019 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
- Distracted driving crashes killed 3,142 people in the United States – an average of nine deaths per day.
- That number was up 10% from the year before (2,839 deaths in 2018).
- In North Carolina, there were 53,541 crashes that involved a distracted driver, resulting in 154 fatalities in 2019.
- In South Carolina, there were 18,936 crashes that involved a distracted driver, resulting in 56 fatalities in 2019.
“Distracted driving remains a growing traffic safety problem nationwide,” said Tiffany Wright, public affairs director, AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Any distraction, whether it be operating a mobile device or talking to a passenger, could be enough to cause a crash. AAA strongly urges drivers to focus on what’s most important, which is the road in front of them.”
AAA has been committed to raising awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, especially cellphone use behind the wheel, and continues its campaign “Disconnect and Drive” in the Carolinas. Anyone can log on to disconnectanddrive.com to take the pledge to drive distraction-free.
Unfortunately, drivers who use their cellphones behind the wheel have chosen to ignore the message that it is extremely dangerous. In 2019, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety conducted a nationwide survey that found:
- Most drivers (96%) believe typing or reading on a handheld cellphone while driving to be extremely dangerous.
- Some of them do it anyway. 39% admit to reading and 29% admit to typing on a smartphone at least once while behind the wheel within the past month.
Checking your phone at the stoplight can be risky too. AAA research found that drivers can experience a “hangover effect” where the mind stays distracted for up to 27 seconds after using smartphones or voice-to-text vehicle systems to send text messages, make phone calls or update social media. In other words, once that light turns green, your mind may still be focused on your phone and not on the road.
AAA offers these tips to avoid distracted driving:
- Put it away. Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.
- Know where you’re going. If using navigation, program the destination before driving.
- Pull over. If you must call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop.
- Ask passengers for help. If riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message.
- Be a good passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.
- Don’t be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.
- Activate “Do Not Disturb.” Setting up this feature on iPhone or Android will prevent calls from coming in while you’re driving.
The road is dangerous enough without allowing yourself to be distracted while behind the wheel. During this month and all the time, be aware that crashes happen frequently. Take steps to be sure you and those you love are as safe as possible.