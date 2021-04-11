EDITORIAL: The danger of distraction is growing

AAA has been committed to raising awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, especially cellphone use behind the wheel, and continues its campaign “Disconnect and Drive” in the Carolinas. Anyone can log on to disconnectanddrive.com to take the pledge to drive distraction-free.

Unfortunately, drivers who use their cellphones behind the wheel have chosen to ignore the message that it is extremely dangerous. In 2019, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety conducted a nationwide survey that found:

Most drivers (96%) believe typing or reading on a handheld cellphone while driving to be extremely dangerous.

Some of them do it anyway. 39% admit to reading and 29% admit to typing on a smartphone at least once while behind the wheel within the past month.

Checking your phone at the stoplight can be risky too. AAA research found that drivers can experience a “hangover effect” where the mind stays distracted for up to 27 seconds after using smartphones or voice-to-text vehicle systems to send text messages, make phone calls or update social media. In other words, once that light turns green, your mind may still be focused on your phone and not on the road.

AAA offers these tips to avoid distracted driving: