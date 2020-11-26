EDITORIAL: Thanks in wilderness of year 2020

Yet they came together to give thanks. Those who had survived had that for which to be thankful.

In Lincoln's day, something of the same irony prevailed. Things were going badly for the nation when he established Thanksgiving in 1863. The Civil War was well into its third year, America's young men were dying by the thousands, and reconciliation between South and North seemed impossible. Lincoln had dedicated the Gettysburg cemetery on Nov. 19, less than two weeks before his first presidential Thanksgiving.

Yet, they gave thanks.

And again, in 1939, America was still crushed by the Depression, Europe's nations were toppling under Hitler's invasions and Japanese military forces were sweeping across the Pacific.

And yet again, Americans gave thanks.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and political and social turmoil, one hears this month echoes of those past hard times, making it natural for people to ask -- as they are -- "What is there this year to give thanks for?"

This is one of those years when we need to fall back on our history. Our forebears at Plymouth, in the Civil War, and in the Depression on the brink of World War II had it rougher than we do.

Their response was: Give thanks.