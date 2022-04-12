EDITORIAL: Thanks for helping us honor those serving U.S.

Stories from World War II, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan: They have been part of Stories of Honor, a project in its fourth year at The Times and Democrat.

The goal is to tell the stories of those serving or having served our country in the military. And since 2019 we’ve realized the goal with an annual series that tells compelling stories. Some are from war. Some of are much more “routine.” All are special. Those who serve the country are special.

Again this year, we want your help in honoring deserving service members by nominating them for The T&D’s Stories of Honor.

The Stories of Honor program is accepting nominations through April 30 of local veterans and active-duty military personnel from all branches of the armed forces. Nominees must be living in or have been from Orangeburg, Bamberg or Calhoun counties.

Select stories will be featured weekly in The T&D and at TheTandD.com from April 24 through July 10. The series will be followed up with a commemorative special section on Sunday, July 17.

Nominations can be submitted online at thetandd.com/contests or by mail to: T&D Stories of Honor, P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116. Please include your name, email address, daytime phone number, the nominee’s name, branch of service and dates of service. Also, please share the nominee’s story in at least 200 words.

Title sponsors for Stories of Honor are Orangeburg County and Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly. And we thank them again for being part of this tribute.

Gen. George S. Patton said: “The soldier is the Army. No army is better than its soldiers. The soldier is also a citizen. In fact, the highest obligation and privilege of citizenship is that of bearing arms for one’s country.”

We look forward to profiling those nominated for this year’s Stories of Honor.

