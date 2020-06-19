EDITORIAL: Thank-yous fathers should hear Sunday

• Thank you for making me help with yard work and home improvement projects on the weekends. I may not have enjoyed it at the time, but you taught me the value of hard work. Because of you, I take pride in a job well done, no matter how large or small.

• Thank you for teaching me to ride a bike, and especially for encouraging me to get back up and try again when I fell. I learned that persistence and practice pay off, and that the results can be fantastic.

• Thank you for coaching my sports teams. You showed me what good sportsmanship looks like and taught me why it’s important to shake hands after every game, even if we lost. In all aspects of my adult life, I know how to lose (and win!) with grace because of you, Dad. And even though I’ve aged out of Little League, I also exercise on a regular basis and try to stay physically fit.

• Thank you for disciplining me and telling me why you were disappointed. I certainly didn’t enjoy being punished, but now I have a strong set of core values and a firm sense of right and wrong.

• Thank you for teaching me how to drive and for remaining patient throughout the process — I know I wasn’t always the nicest student. Now I can merge, parallel park and back like a pro. (But I’m still trying to beat your least-number-of-stops-on-the-way-to-the-beach record.)