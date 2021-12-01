EDITORIAL: Testing key component in AIDS battle

Battling AIDS in 2021 is different than two decades ago. The public stigma of the disease as somehow unique to homosexuals has not evaporated, but the reality is clear. These days, particularly in places such as The T&D Region, AIDS and the HIV infection are serious health problems among heterosexual as well as homosexual adults.

Knowing the facts about HIV and AIDS is an important part of understanding risks and fighting the disease.

According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Surveillance Report, through December 2019, the Low Country Public Health Region reported a total of 3,852 HIV/AIDS cases, with a rate of 767 cases per 100,000 people.

SCDHEC’s Low Country Public Health Region includes Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties, along with the counties of Allendale, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton and Jasper.

Orangeburg County’s rate is 517 cases per 100,000 people; Bamberg has a rate of 97 cases per 100,000; and Calhoun County has roughly 36 cases per 100,000 people.

In recognition of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, the Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is working to spread HIV/AIDS awareness and education within the community.

Chapter First Vice President Tessie Haywood said a two-day event is planned in partnership with Family Health Centers Inc., Victory Tabernacle Church’s “A Family Affair” support group and North Orangeburg United Methodist Church.

The first event will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Serenity Garden, which was created for those whose lives have been touched by HIV/AIDS.

Built on a four-acre tract behind Victory Tabernacle at 681 Broughton St. in Orangeburg, the garden was dedicated on May 10, 2007, as the first living AIDS memorial garden and included flowers and a stand with the names of people who have lost of their lives to HIV/AIDS.

A virtual webinar will then be held via Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, featuring Dafina M. Ward, JD, executive director of the Columbia-based Southern AIDS Coalition, as speaker. Following the webinar, the FHC will conduct confidential rapid HIV testing at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at North Orangeburg United Methodist Church at 950 Cook Road in Orangeburg.

The testing is an important part of the observance.

During the early years of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, the government recommended AIDS screening only in big cities and among members of high-risk groups, such as gay men and drug addicts. That changed with studies showing routine testing for nearly all adults would reduce new infections and offer the opportunity to start patients on treatment early.

A key component of prevention is getting people to know their AIDS/HIV status, since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control says one in five Americans is unaware of his/her positive status.

DHEC encourages all persons to learn their status and gain access to the most appropriate system of care if they are infected. It is very important not to delay. Health care providers urge early testing so treatment can begin before people are too sick to benefit from it.

