EDITORIAL: Testing crucial ahead of S.C. ‘mean season’

Conventional wisdom has it that if Old Man Winter doesn’t hit hard by mid-March, the reality of springtime is at hand. Most people are ready for it.

You might not consider it as such, but disaster officials look at springtime as “the mean season.” Some of the worst isolated damage from thunderstorms and tornadoes has occurred during March, April and May. Just ask Branchville after the devastating tornado in March 2008. And no one will forget the deadly tornadoes in Neeses and other local sites in April 2020.

During springtime months, the atmosphere is in transition from cold to warm. Air masses often times interact, resulting in turbulent weather conditions. Each year hundreds of communities and lives are shattered as a result of such weather disasters.

Amid the threat of severe weather, disaster officials often issue special warnings via the state emergency-response system. To ensure readiness, the S.C. Emergency Management Division annually designates South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week. This year’s observance began Sunday.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the National Weather Service and the South Carolina Broadcasters Association jointly sponsor the week to remind people that severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods are significant hazards in South Carolina and people need to take proper safety precautions.

SCEMD and the National Weather Service are promoting awareness of procedures that help keep you safe during tornadoes.

A highlight of the week will be the annual statewide tornado drill. The state superintendent of education is encouraging schools statewide to participate in the drill.

South Carolina has received a waiver from the Federal Communications Commission to use the Tornado Warning product on NOAA tone-alert weather radio when the drill is conducted. During the drill, the National Weather Service will use a real-event code, TOR. The “TOR” code will activate tone-alert weather radios that are set to receive tornado warnings, and those radios will broadcast the exercise message.

The drill will be conducted Wednesday, March 9, at 9 a.m. Public schools, state and local Emergency Management, the S.C. Broadcasters Association and others will participate in the annual event. The purpose of the drill is to test communication systems, safety procedures, mitigation processes, etc.

No emergency plan is any better than its implementation. That’s why, on Wednesday, weeks ahead of the “mean season,” state emergency personnel will put the system to a test. Citizens are advised to take notice and be informed, both of the dangers and what to do in an emergency.

What to do during severe weather: https://scemd.org/prepare/types-of-disasters/thunderstorms/

