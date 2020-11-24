EDITORIAL: Technology very important this holiday

Technology has increasingly allowed people long distances apart to communicate more personally and effectively on holidays, special occasions and every day.
Yet a year ago who would have imagined that Thanksgiving 2020 would have people otherwise joined together in large numbers now looking at how to gather virtually for the holiday. Why not? Jut about every other event amid the coronavirus emergency has gone virtual.
It's not too late to make a virtual Thanksgiving a reality. Call it the Zoom holiday and get about arranging the holiday with your loved ones. It may be more fun than you imagine.
Writing for The Associated Press, Katie Workman points out some ways to make happen and make it special:
• Electronic devices at the table are something to celebrate this year. Think about how you will position your laptop or other device so those dining with you remotely can see as many people at your table as possible. This may involve changing up the seating arrangements, putting more people on one side of the table than usual.
• If you want to celebrate with family who might be unable to cook for themselves, think about how to get Thanksgiving food to their home. If they are nearby, drop things off well ahead of time; provide any necessary chilling, reheating or serving instructions so they can share the meal with you and not get lost in the preparations.
• If your virtual guests are farther afield, consider ordering the meal from a restaurant to be delivered on Thanksgiving Day. Restaurants will be creating Thanksgiving takeout or delivery menus, and you might be able to get the whole shebang delivered to your loved ones’ door.
• To feel more connected, create a menu together with remote friends or family. Choose specific recipes, perhaps letting everyone contribute a favorite one.
• Create a family holiday Zoom background for everyone. It could involve rotating or fixed images, perhaps of a childhood home, previous family gatherings or past vacations.
And this may be the best idea of all: Ask everyone to take a turn expressing what they are thankful for at Thanksgiving 2020. You may be gratified and surprised at what you hear from people young to not-so-young in the year 2020.
