EDITORIAL: Technology very important this holiday

Technology has increasingly allowed people long distances apart to communicate more personally and effectively on holidays, special occasions and every day.

Yet a year ago who would have imagined that Thanksgiving 2020 would have people otherwise joined together in large numbers now looking at how to gather virtually for the holiday. Why not? Jut about every other event amid the coronavirus emergency has gone virtual.

It's not too late to make a virtual Thanksgiving a reality. Call it the Zoom holiday and get about arranging the holiday with your loved ones. It may be more fun than you imagine.

Writing for The Associated Press, Katie Workman points out some ways to make happen and make it special:

• Electronic devices at the table are something to celebrate this year. Think about how you will position your laptop or other device so those dining with you remotely can see as many people at your table as possible. This may involve changing up the seating arrangements, putting more people on one side of the table than usual.