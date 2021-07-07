EDITORIAL: Teaching rules by which we should live

7. Be kind and caring: show that you care about others through kindness, caring, generosity, sharing and compassion; live by the Golden Rule; don't be selfish, mean, cruel or insensitive to the feelings of others.

8. Treat all people with respect: be courteous and polite; judge all people on their merits; be tolerant, appreciative and accepting of individual differences; don't intentionally injure anyone; don't abuse, demean, or mistreat anyone; don't use, manipulate, exploit or take advantage of others; respect the right of individuals to make decisions about their own lives.

9. Be fair: treat all people fairly; be open-minded; listen to others and try to understand what they are saying and feeling; make decisions only on appropriate considerations; don't take unfair advantage of others' mistakes; don't take more than your fair share.

10. Be a good citizen: play by the rules, obey laws; do your share; respect authority; stay informed, vote, protect your family and community, report crimes; be charitable and altruistic; assist your community, school, or organizations you are interested in by volunteering service; protect the environment; conserve natural resources.

We're less concerned about what the teachings are called than we are about the tenets embodied in the Ten Commandments being taught. Whether they are verbatim from the Christian Bible or adaptations such as for character programs, the broader point is to see that people learn the rules and live by them.

