EDITORIAL: Teaching about freedoms is vital in schools

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances." — First Amendment, U.S. Constitution

Citizens are accustomed to debating the wisdom of the First Amendment. It's the American way to debate even the wisdom of the very tool that makes the debate possible. Airing differences and extremes is exactly what the First Amendment is about.

It is odd, however, in a country built on freedoms as guaranteed in the Bill of Rights that so many Americans would profess a willingness to curb liberty. We see it today in support for silencing voices on social media.

But there is some good news.

The Future of the First Amendment survey series with U.S. high school students, commissioned for the first time more than 15 years ago by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, shows a modest increase in average support among students for the First Amendment.