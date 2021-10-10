EDITORIAL: Teaching about freedoms is vital in schools

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances." — First Amendment, U.S. Constitution
Citizens are accustomed to debating the wisdom of the First Amendment. It's the American way to debate even the wisdom of the very tool that makes the debate possible. Airing differences and extremes is exactly what the First Amendment is about.
It is odd, however, in a country built on freedoms as guaranteed in the Bill of Rights that so many Americans would profess a willingness to curb liberty. We see it today in support for silencing voices on social media.
But there is some good news.
The Future of the First Amendment survey series with U.S. high school students, commissioned for the first time more than 15 years ago by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, shows a modest increase in average support among students for the First Amendment.
The bad news: There are significant differences in First Amendment support by race across all years, and gender, beginning in 2011. Boys and white students are less inclined than girls and students of color to agree with the statement: “The First Amendment goes too far in the rights it guarantees.” Of note, beginning in 2011, average responses by group fall on either side of the agree/disagree divide, with boys and white students slightly disagreeing with the statement, and girls and students of color slightly agreeing with it.
Other conclusions drawn from the years of studies:
There is a growing divide between white students and students of color on the issue of First Amendment overreach. White students’ support is relatively stable, while students of color increasingly agree that the First Amendment goes too far.
There are significant differences by U.S. Census region as to whether the First Amendment goes too far, most notably between the Northeast and West/Midwest. Generally speaking, the Midwest and West were the most supportive of First Amendment rights, as of 2018, whereas the students in the Northeast and South were more likely to believe the First Amendment goes too far.
Across the surveys, news consumption has not been a particularly reliable predictor of First Amendment views. The exceptions are students who often use social media for news; they were more supportive of specific First Amendment rights and protections, as compared with peers, in the 2018 survey.
In terms of freedom of publication for online news sites, there are large differences by gender, with boys significantly more supportive of online news freedom than girls. Boys are also more supportive than girls regarding the right of people to say whatever they want in public, including offensive statements. Girls are more supportive of government intervention when bullying or offensive speech on social media.
The guarantee of freedoms that the U.S. Constitution and its Bill of Rights afford makes ours a special nation in this world. The First Amendment is a cornerstone of the way of life in this nation.
It is important that this be taught to students -- in all schools.
The Knight Foundation studies have concluded that coursework has a significant effect on students’ support for the First Amendment. On average, students who have taken a class that dealt with the First Amendment are more supportive of various rights and protections, and less likely to think the First Amendment goes too far.
Our leaders and educators can debate the need for teachings of all types, but we see one thing as clear: Ignorance about the basics of our free society is a danger to the nation's future.