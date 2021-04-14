EDITORIAL: Taxes, taxes: Due despite COVID checks

South Carolinians may not be anxious to pay taxes, but they are less inclined to delay filing federal income tax returns than people in most other states.
IPX 1031 recently surveyed 1,000 Americans to learn more about their tax-filing habits. They also analyzed Google search data from all 50 states and the 30 largest American cities during last year’s tax season to determine which cities and states have the biggest tax filing procrastinators.
South Carolina ranked 28th, well below the states with the top procrastinators: Alaska, Hawaii, Delaware, Nevada, California. Yet we were not nearly as timely as Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Hard to believe those “Rust Belt” taxpayers are the most timely but it is what it is, at least according to this survey.
More interesting are other findings:
• 33% of American’s wait until the last minute to file their taxes.
• Top reasons why Americans procrastinate on their taxes: 1. Too time consuming (40%) 2. Too complicated (22%) 3. Want to make sure it’s correct (22%) 4. Not getting a refund/no rush (10%) 5. Worried I’ll owe money (6%).
And now that the Internal Revenue Service, reportedly swamped with the coronavirus stimulus program, has extended the income tax filing deadline from the traditional April 15 by a month to May 17, people get even more time to delay. Interestingly, the IPX 1031 survey indicated that a third of Americans didn’t know that tax day had been extended.
Here’s a safe bet: If you are expecting a refund (the average is estimated at $2,059, smaller than last year at $2,707), you likely are not delaying. If you’re paying, maybe so.
In South Carolina, more than 1 million state returns had been filed electronically at the halfway point for the tax season. And the good news for the S.C. Department of Revenue is that people are filing electronically -- 98.2%, in fact.
So we push ahead. In unusual times of federal checks coming to people amid a pandemic and talk in Washington of tax increases, the payments for the pandemic year of 2020 are coming due.
Whether you wait until the last minute or not, here are tips for filing your return:
• File online for faster and more accurate processing.
• If you're expecting a refund, choose direct deposit. Your refund will be automatically deposited into your bank account. It's the fastest, easiest, most secure way to receive your refund.
• Make sure you have your W-2s, 1099s, other withholding information and important documents before you file. Year-end pay stubs may not match what your employer reports.
• Before submitting your tax return, make sure your current mailing address is included, even if you choose direct deposit for your refund.