EDITORIAL: Taxes, taxes: Due despite COVID checks

South Carolinians may not be anxious to pay taxes, but they are less inclined to delay filing federal income tax returns than people in most other states.

IPX 1031 recently surveyed 1,000 Americans to learn more about their tax-filing habits. They also analyzed Google search data from all 50 states and the 30 largest American cities during last year’s tax season to determine which cities and states have the biggest tax filing procrastinators.

South Carolina ranked 28th, well below the states with the top procrastinators: Alaska, Hawaii, Delaware, Nevada, California. Yet we were not nearly as timely as Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Hard to believe those “Rust Belt” taxpayers are the most timely but it is what it is, at least according to this survey.

More interesting are other findings:

• 33% of American’s wait until the last minute to file their taxes.

• Top reasons why Americans procrastinate on their taxes: 1. Too time consuming (40%) 2. Too complicated (22%) 3. Want to make sure it’s correct (22%) 4. Not getting a refund/no rush (10%) 5. Worried I’ll owe money (6%).