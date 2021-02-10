EDITORIAL: Tax season ‘certainty’ has arrived

So for many the question now will be how quickly can their return be processed and their refund issued. SCDOR’s answer is 6-8 weeks.

“Fighting fraud to protect taxpayer dollars is our priority. Return and refund processing is expected to take 6-8 weeks from Feb. 12 or the date you file, whichever is later. This allows time for the SCDOR to use all available tools to check for fraud and protect your refund. If you choose a paper check refund, your processing time may be longer.”

Of note, the filing season may have opened late but the deadline to file remains the same.

State and federal returns are due April 15. If you file and pay electronically, you have until May 1 to submit your South Carolina return and full payment without penalties or interest. This does not apply to federal returns or returns submitted on paper.

Taxation will be debated as just about everything else in this country is just now. But at least for the 2021 filing season, the rules and regulations are set and things are ready to go, reinforcing the famous statement by founder Benjamin Franklin in 1789:

“Our new Constitution is now established, and has an appearance that promises permanency; but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0