EDITORIAL: Tax season ‘certainty’ has arrived

It’s a little late this year, but tax season is at hand.
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service delayed the opening day for filing income tax returns to Feb. 12 to allow “the IRS time to do additional programming and testing of IRS systems following the Dec. 27 tax law changes." The S.C. Department of Revenue has adopted the IRS date since South Carolina income tax returns use information from federal returns.
To save time, increase security and save tax dollars, the SCDOR and South Carolina State Treasurer's Office are encouraging taxpayers to file electronically and choose direct deposit. About eight of every 10 taxpayers choose direct deposit now and last year 92% of taxpayers filed online.
"We are pleased that so many South Carolinians have embraced online filing and direct deposit. It's the safest, most accurate way to file," SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. "We want taxpayers to receive their refunds quickly, and choosing direct deposit is the fastest and safest way."
"We appreciate our collaboration with the SCDOR to inform South Carolinians about the benefits of switching to direct deposits for their income tax refunds," Treasurer Curtis Loftis said. "Our focus through Operation Check Reduction has been to get funds due to taxpayers, state employees, and state vendors in the most secure and cost-effective manner possible while also reducing opportunities for fraud."
If you need assistance, visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to view all of your filing options. Many South Carolinians are eligible to file online for free with easy-to-use tax-preparation software.
Why choose direct deposit? SCDOR says:
• It's faster. Direct deposit is the fastest refund option to process. Your refund is deposited directly into your bank account, giving you the fastest access to your money. Mail may be delayed, but direct deposit won't be.
• It's safer. Paper checks can get lost in the mail or stolen. Addresses and delivery can get mixed up, and refund checks may end up in the wrong mailbox, especially if you move during tax season. If you file online and choose direct deposit, you're less likely to make errors thanks to system checks. Both Social Security and the U.S. Veterans Administration use direct deposit for almost all of their payments.
• It's easier. All you have to provide is bank account information, including an account number and routing number.
• It's cost-efficient. According to the IRS, federal refund paper checks cost the government $1 each, while direct deposit costs about a dime.
• It's greener. Printing and mailing checks means more paper use. The SCDOR issued more than 324,700 paper checks in 2020. That's a lot of paper.
So for many the question now will be how quickly can their return be processed and their refund issued. SCDOR’s answer is 6-8 weeks.
“Fighting fraud to protect taxpayer dollars is our priority. Return and refund processing is expected to take 6-8 weeks from Feb. 12 or the date you file, whichever is later. This allows time for the SCDOR to use all available tools to check for fraud and protect your refund. If you choose a paper check refund, your processing time may be longer.”
Of note, the filing season may have opened late but the deadline to file remains the same.
State and federal returns are due April 15. If you file and pay electronically, you have until May 1 to submit your South Carolina return and full payment without penalties or interest. This does not apply to federal returns or returns submitted on paper.
Taxation will be debated as just about everything else in this country is just now. But at least for the 2021 filing season, the rules and regulations are set and things are ready to go, reinforcing the famous statement by founder Benjamin Franklin in 1789:
“Our new Constitution is now established, and has an appearance that promises permanency; but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”