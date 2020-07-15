EDITORIAL: 'Tax freedom' comes in heat of summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 15 has arrived. The deadline to file returns for federal and state income taxes is at hand. That's right: July 15.

The normal deadline of April 15 was pushed back this year because of the coronavirus emergency. If you haven't paid federal and state incomes taxes, today is the day to file or file for an extension, which if you seek means you still have to pay by today.

If you’re getting a refund, you’re probably not concerned. You likely filed before now. No one blames anyone for being ready to get his or her money out of the hands of government.

If you’re paying on this day, you’re likely not quite as happy. No matter how patriotic an individual is and no matter how much he or she can accept that tax dollars are vital to our way of life, writing checks to the government is painful.

To cheer you up, this year the filing deadline falls after Tax Freedom Day.

Tax Freedom Day is a significant date for taxpayers and lawmakers because it represents how long Americans as a whole have to work in order to pay the nation’s tax burden.

In 2019, Tax Freedom Day fell on April 16, or 105 days into the year.