EDITORIAL: 'Tax freedom' comes in heat of summer

July 15 has arrived. The deadline to file returns for federal and state income taxes is at hand. That's right: July 15.
The normal deadline of April 15 was pushed back this year because of the coronavirus emergency. If you haven't paid federal and state incomes taxes, today is the day to file or file for an extension, which if you seek means you still have to pay by today.
If you’re getting a refund, you’re probably not concerned. You likely filed before now. No one blames anyone for being ready to get his or her money out of the hands of government.
If you’re paying on this day, you’re likely not quite as happy. No matter how patriotic an individual is and no matter how much he or she can accept that tax dollars are vital to our way of life, writing checks to the government is painful.
To cheer you up, this year the filing deadline falls after Tax Freedom Day.
Tax Freedom Day is a significant date for taxpayers and lawmakers because it represents how long Americans as a whole have to work in order to pay the nation’s tax burden.
In 2019, Tax Freedom Day fell on April 16, or 105 days into the year.
For the year, the non-profit Tax Foundation estimated Americans would pay $3.4 trillion in federal taxes and $1.8 trillion in state and local taxes, for a total bill of over $5.2 trillion, or 29% of the nation’s income.
That meant Americans collectively would spend more on taxes than on food, clothing and housing combined.
Tax Freedom Day in 2018 and 2019 was five days earlier than it was in 2017, in large part due to the recent federal tax law, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
The total tax burden borne by residents of different states varies considerably, not only due to differing state tax policies but also because of the progressivity of the federal tax system. This means higher-income states celebrate Tax Freedom Day later.
Historically, the date for Tax Freedom Day has fluctuated significantly. The latest-ever nationwide Tax Freedom Day was May 1, 2000 – meaning that Americans paid 33% of their total income in taxes. A century earlier, in 1900, Americans paid only 5.9% of their income in taxes, meaning Tax Freedom Day came on Jan. 22.
South Carolinians are luckier than most when it comes to taxation. The Tax Freedom Foundation ranked South Carolina 19th best among the state's with a Tax Freedom Day of April 10.
But before South Carolinians count themselves among the taxpaying fortunate, the sobering fact from the Tax Foundation-sponsored study is its findings on how long Americans would have to work in order to close the federal budget deficit.
Since 2002, federal expenses have surpassed federal revenues, with the budget deficit exceeding $1 trillion annually from 2009 to 2012. If this annual federal borrowing, which represents future taxes owed, were included in 2019, Tax Freedom Day would have been pushed 22 days after April 16.
To put the deficit impact in historical perspective, the latest ever deficit-inclusive Tax Freedom Day occurred during World War II, on May 25, 1945.
