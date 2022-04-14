EDITORIAL: Targeting student debt relief is better

House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, the South Carolina 6th District congressman, has been a leading voice for student loan forgiveness. He and a group of Democratic lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to extend beyond May 1 the payment pause for student debt put in place during the coronavirus.

The president responded by announcing an extension through Aug. 31. In a statement, Biden acknowledged that the economy is stronger than it was a year ago but that "we are still recovering from the pandemic and the unprecedented economic disruption it caused."

"That additional time will assist borrowers in achieving greater financial security and support the Department of Education's efforts to continue improving student loan programs," he said.

But Clyburn and others want the president to take the lead on doing more than pausing payments.

The South Carolina congressman has proposed legislation that would eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt for 42 million Americans, which Clyburn has said would provide debt relief to 95% of student borrowers, including canceling student debt entirely for 75% of borrowers.

The current student debt crisis endangers the financial stability of millions of struggling families and contributes significantly to the racial wealth gap, according to Clyburn.

Clyburn and other lawmakers urged Biden to “make clear to the American public your intention to cancel a meaningful amount of student debt.”

Clyburn said Black students in particular are affected as they borrow more often while they are in school, and have a harder time paying their debt off than their white peers. They are more than three times as likely to go into default within four years on their federal loans as white borrowers.

As a community with much at stake in the future of students at two historically Black universities, we favor assistance for students. But as with federal spending for pandemic relief and other Biden administration priorities, there is legitimate concern about cost and effectiveness.

Adam Looney is economic studies executive director at the Marriner S. Eccles Institute at the University of Utah. Writing for brookings.com, he states: "There are better ways to spend that money that would better achieve progressive goals. Increasing spending on more targeted policies would benefit families that are poorer, more disadvantaged, and more likely to be Black and Hispanic, compared to those who stand to benefit from broad student loan forgiveness. Indeed, shoring up spending on other safety net programs would be a far more effective way to help low-income people and people of color."

Widespread student loan forgiveness would rank among the largest transfer programs in American history. Based on data from the Department of Education, forgiving all federal loans would cost $1.6 trillion.

Forgiving student debt up to $50,000 per borrower would cost about $1 trillion. Limiting loan forgiveness to $10,000, as Biden has proposed, would cost about $373 billion.

Under each of these proposals, all borrowers would stand to benefit to differing degrees.

Looney is right that targeting relief is a better approach, stating that some people do not need loan relief at the expense of taxpayers.

"Student loan relief could be designed to aid those in greater need, advance economic opportunity, and reduce social inequities, but only if it is targeted to borrowers based on family income and post-college earnings. Those who borrowed to get college degrees that are paying off in good jobs with high incomes do not need and should not benefit from loan-forgiveness initiatives that are sold as a way to help truly struggling borrowers."

