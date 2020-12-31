EDITORIAL: Taking aim at overcoming the ‘nevers’

Are you less worried about New Year’s resolutions in 2020, just happy that you survived the turbulent year and hope for a better 2021?

For all the promise of joy, peace and harmony that come with the holiday season that extends into the new year, the reality for millions of people is that this time of year is anything but a celebration, even in normal years. For many, Christmas and New Year’s are a reminder of lost loved ones, personal disappointments and dreams left unfulfilled.

As the calendar nears the turnover to 2021, it’s time to look beyond all the negatives and toward a better 2021.

Life coach Teri Johnson, whose personal journey inspires others to reach for the lives they’ve always wanted, says the negative “nevers” are where the healing starts. By confronting a never-ending and unproductive cycle of negativity, the elusive joy of the holiday season can be found not just now but every day of the year, says Johnson, author of the book, “Overcoming the Nevers” (overcomingthenevers.com).