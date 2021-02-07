EDITORIAL: Take steps to expand vaccinations

Why is it taking so long to get coronavirus vaccines to more people?
Why can't teachers be among those first in line for the vaccine?
Why did South Carolina wait until February to expand the vaccine to those between 65 and 70?
Why can you get vaccinated in some counties and not in others?
There are more questions than answers about the vaccination program, but some perspective is needed. First, the "experts" back in early 2020 stated that the Trump administration's goal of a vaccine in less than a year simply would not happen. But it did! Gearing up a nationwide vaccination program in less than a year is a process that was bound to have rough edges.
So it's primarily left to the states to administer the vaccination. And just as some smaller counties in South Carolina seem to be doing better in administering vaccinations than their larger cousins, some states are taking the lead. Why?
Joel M. Zinberg recognizes those states and offers an explanation. He is senior fellow with the Competitive Enterprise Institute and an associate clinical professor of surgery at the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine. He was senior economist and general counsel at the Council of Economic Advisers from 2017 to 2019.
Writing for InsideSources.com, he offers five fast and comparatively inexpensive ways to improve the coronavirus vaccination programs:
- Simplify the rules. Federal, state and local guidelines have left providers unsure of who can receive vaccinations, who can administer them, and where they can be administered. Some providers have discarded vaccines rather than administer them out of government-mandated priority order.
"But a few states like West Virginia and the Dakotas have done much better than others. The secret? Focus on age rather than arcane categories of different types of workers and workplaces."
- Don’t vaccinate people who recovered from COVID-19. Current guidelines say vaccinate everyone. But all the available data indicate people infected will develop a protective immune response that lasts for at least six months.
- Use what you’ve got. President Joe Biden has proposed mobilizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Guard to set up thousands of federally financed vaccination centers and mobile vaccination units.
"Rather than establishing new government programs, we should utilize the existing health system that every year vaccinates hundreds of millions against the flu at physicians’ offices and other health facilities, in local pharmacies, supermarkets, and groceries, and at workplaces."
- Be flexible. Allowing providers to exercise judgment and deviate from the rules has allowed Israel to outpace the rest of the world in COVD-19 vaccinations. "Unlike American vaccinators who discarded excess vaccine after they had used the prescribed five doses per vial, Israelis used windfall sixth and seventh doses from overfilled vials. And Israelis vaccinated additional people out of prescribed order, rather than waste vaccine."
- Be prepared to mandate vaccines for workers who are in regular contact with vulnerable elderly and sick people. "Many hospitals and long-term care facilities require staff to be vaccinated against the flu. There are no statutory or constitutional barriers to employers requiring vaccination against communicable diseases as long as accommodations are made for people with medical contraindications or legitimate religious objections. If staff continue to refuse to protect the people in their care, these facilities should impose COVID-19 vaccination mandates."
President Biden’s goal of increasing vaccinations is laudable, but effective measures do not have to be so expansive and expensive. Zinberg is right: "Let’s try these five simple steps."