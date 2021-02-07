EDITORIAL: Take steps to expand vaccinations

Why is it taking so long to get coronavirus vaccines to more people?

Why can't teachers be among those first in line for the vaccine?

Why did South Carolina wait until February to expand the vaccine to those between 65 and 70?

Why can you get vaccinated in some counties and not in others?

There are more questions than answers about the vaccination program, but some perspective is needed. First, the "experts" back in early 2020 stated that the Trump administration's goal of a vaccine in less than a year simply would not happen. But it did! Gearing up a nationwide vaccination program in less than a year is a process that was bound to have rough edges.

So it's primarily left to the states to administer the vaccination. And just as some smaller counties in South Carolina seem to be doing better in administering vaccinations than their larger cousins, some states are taking the lead. Why?