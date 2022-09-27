EDITORIAL: T&D Region is leading place to hunt, fish

In few places in America are hunting and fishing more popular than Orangeburg County.

If guest speakers in our community aren't talking about trips here to hunt dove or quail, the state Department of Natural Resources annually reports our county at or near the top again in scoring for deer racks. We're a leading hunting county in a leading hunting state.

Fishing is much the same. One has only to mention the Santee Cooper lakes here and elsewhere to know how big the sport is.

Just recently, Lawn Love, a company that matches customers with lawn care professionals in locations around the country, ranked 2022’s Best and Worst States for Fishing -- https://lawnlove.com/blog/best-worst-states-for-fishing/

South Carolina is ninth best among the states:

Number of catfish fishing clubs - 3rd

Coastal or landlocked landscape - 1st (the best)

Number of free fishing days - 21st

Fishing-gear stores per 100,000 residents - 19th

Hunting and fishing are understood here. While there are opponents of both sports and abusers of both in our community, we don't need a poll to tell us most people understand that the most avid of hunters and fishermen are among our leading environmentalists and conservationists.

And as much as any day might be called hunting or fishing day here, this past Saturday during the nation's longest deer-hunting season was a special one: National Hunting and Fishing Day.

The day is annually an opportunity for generations of hunters and anglers to share in being recognized for the time and billions of dollars they have donated to wildlife conservation programs.

Since its inception in 1971, National Hunting and Fishing Day has been about sharing. Sharing the outdoor experience of hunting and fishing with someone who is new to the sport. Sharing and educating the public about the commitment to wildlife conservation by America's sportsmen.

And sportswomen, too.

In fact, in South Carolina, it's becoming increasingly likely that the hunter in the deer stand or the person fishing for bass on Lake Marion will be a female.

Celebrated on the fourth Saturday in September, National Hunting and Fishing Day still embodies the spirit of its originator, Ira Joffe. Joffe was a sportsman from Upper Darby, Pa., who wanted a nationwide commemoration of outdoor sports.

In addition to being recognized by Congress, the special day gained the support and assistance of more than 40 other national conservation and sportsmen's organizations, including the National Wildlife Federation, the Izaak Walton League and The Wildlife Society. The states joined in by also proclaiming "Hunting and Fishing Days."

Here’s betting that rather than recognizing National Hunting and Fishing on Saturday, many spent time involved in the outdoors activities being celebrated. That is as it should be.

The blessings that make our Orangeburg area such a hunting and fishing paradise are worthy of note on one day and all days. And for those with no direct interest, we urge that credit be given to the majority of hunters and fishermen who understand and live by the Sportsman's Code.