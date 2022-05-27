EDITORIAL: Swimming is vital life skill for ALL people

As the summer season begins this weekend, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Savannah District has a message — particularly for men.

Nearly 90% of drownings at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' lakes are adult males and it seems arrogance — thinking they can swim and lame excuses like life jackets are uncomfortable or unflattering — leads to drownings in many cases.

"Men are basically the worst when it comes to water safety according to our statistics," said Tom Conning, Savannah District spokesman. "I completely understand the rational since I'm in the sweet-spot of the demographic that sees the most fatalities. I can swim and don't particularly like wearing a life jacket; however, I understand that those sentiments don't matter if I fall into the water without a life jacket and hit my head. If that happens, I'm going to sink to the bottom and drown."

Former T&D columnist Dr. Howard Hill, who died in 2013, had similar warnings about the dangers to males in particular, writing, “Mainly male drowning deaths occur annually. Some males are attracted to water, even those unfamiliar with water safety principles. Males will challenge the water, even those who cannot swim a lick. Females do not generally run into this problem. They encounter water-related accidents.”

Hill was an advocate for swimming being taught in all public schools as a vital life skill, which it is. And while swimming proficiency is not required to graduate, many people have and do work to make water safety a priority.

Legendary Orangeburg water safety instructor and trainer Gale Livingston, who died in 2019, saw the problem as broader than males alone: “It never ceases to amaze me why a grown man who can’t swim would get up at 5:30 a.m. to go fishing alone in a boat and doesn’t wear a life jacket. Are such men embarrassed because they can’t swim? Do they think they are invincible because they’ve done it all their lives — so nothing is going to happen to them?

“A life jacket is better than the alternative. Plus, life jackets come in all types of styles and colors. So wear a T-shirt over the life jacket.

“Why would parents let their children spend the night with a family who has a pool or go to the lake or beach for the day knowing their child has no clue about water safety?”

And Livingston warned about people attempting water rescues when they can’t swim themselves.

“I emphasize to my students that if they have not had a lifeguard training course, they do NOT make swimming rescues. But there are several things they can do to help a distressed swimmer. REMEMBER, reach, throw, row, but don’t go.”

Livingston, too, preached swimming as a life skill. If you don’t know how to swim, make arrangements to learn. A good source of contact is the Orangeburg YMCA.

And take precautions:

Wear a life jacket: It will help you survive an unexpected fall into the water and can save your life if you become exhausted due to fatigue, waves or current while swimming.

Know your swimming abilities: Swimming in natural waters is different from swimming in a pool, and your swimming ability decreases with age.

Expect the unexpected: If you fall or jump into water that is colder than 70 degrees, you can inhale water from involuntary gasping.

Understand "boater's hypnosis:" This can slow your reaction time almost as much as being legally intoxicated.

Eliminate alcohol consumption: Alcohol induces an inner ear condition (caloric labyrinthitis) that can cause you to become disoriented when underwater and not realize which way is up.

