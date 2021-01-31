EDITORIAL: Surprising progress during ‘20

“The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every aspect of life. The death and illness, as well as economic struggles, it has caused will permanently scar 2020. But you’re going to be surprised. The year and the first weeks of 2021, despite COVID-19, produced many positive developments. Today we bring together in this section a look at ‘Progress amid the pandemic.’”
The words from today’s T&D Progress Edition special section cover were written after planning and compilation for the annual special section was complete. We, too, were surprised. Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the springtime shutdown of the state, plus the trying months that followed, 2020 had a lot of “Progress amid the pandemic.”
On the section cover today, Gregg Robinson, executive director of the Orangeburg County Development Commission, states: “Remarkably, we have been able to keep things moving in a forward direction and are pleased to share that we have over 500,000 square feet of new construction underway -- a county record! This construction represents more than $50M of investment in our community. Our market fundamentals remain solid and we are ahead of our Midlands neighbors. Even during a worldwide pandemic when many of our prospects come from outside the United States, we were able to switch gears and learn how to effectively promote our county virtually through web meetings, teleconferences and drone videos of our industrial parks and sites. Like each of you, we had to adjust to keep moving forward.”
Here is a look at some of the 2020-21 developments about which you will read in today’s section:
• February 2020: Bamberg gets a supermarket, the renovated Orangeburg Count Fine Arts Center is ready and Neeses opens its long-awaited senior center.
• March 2020: Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College officially opens its new Nursing Building as restaurants adapt to a new way of doing business amid the pandemic.
• April 2020: A 761-acre industrial park is announced for the Sandy Run area.
• May 2020: As a statewide shutdown ends, RMC urges people not to let fear hinder getting medical care.
• June 2020: The Department of Public Utilities is getting a new operations center.
• July 2020: A new veterans clinic is coming to Orangeburg and the 1890 program at S.C. State opens a new community center.
• August 2020: DPU lowers electric rates as announcement of a major new development on U.S. 601 near OCtech is made.
• September 2020: The Samaritan House homeless shelter is reality again. Another major solar project is announced for the “solar capital.” A new Orangeburg County jail opens.
• October 2020: Denmark opens a new city hall.
• November 2020: Orangeburg County lands a high-tech fish industry and the city pushes ahead on revitalizing Railroad Corner.
• December 2020: The new Orangeburg County Library nears completion and Sigmatex and Allied Air have major industrial announcements.
And things are going strong to start 2021. In January, a new travel center opened at U.S. 301 and Interstate 26, the Lake Marion Water Regional Water Agency got $10 million for further expansion and sewer lines are being extended to Edisto High School and the Cordova area.
Webster’s defines progress as: the act of moving toward a goal; gradual improvement; to move forward in place or time: advance.
So many will remember 2020 as just about anything but progressive. And while we share in the hope that 2021 will be a better year, we urge you to take a close look at today’s Progress Edition. As stated, it will surprise you.