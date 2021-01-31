EDITORIAL: Surprising progress during ‘20

“The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every aspect of life. The death and illness, as well as economic struggles, it has caused will permanently scar 2020. But you’re going to be surprised. The year and the first weeks of 2021, despite COVID-19, produced many positive developments. Today we bring together in this section a look at ‘Progress amid the pandemic.’”

The words from today’s T&D Progress Edition special section cover were written after planning and compilation for the annual special section was complete. We, too, were surprised. Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the springtime shutdown of the state, plus the trying months that followed, 2020 had a lot of “Progress amid the pandemic.”

On the section cover today, Gregg Robinson, executive director of the Orangeburg County Development Commission, states: “Remarkably, we have been able to keep things moving in a forward direction and are pleased to share that we have over 500,000 square feet of new construction underway -- a county record! This construction represents more than $50M of investment in our community. Our market fundamentals remain solid and we are ahead of our Midlands neighbors. Even during a worldwide pandemic when many of our prospects come from outside the United States, we were able to switch gears and learn how to effectively promote our county virtually through web meetings, teleconferences and drone videos of our industrial parks and sites. Like each of you, we had to adjust to keep moving forward.”