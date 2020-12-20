EDITORIAL: Supporting HBCUs vital for future

As much as the state of education in public schools gets headlines, colleges and universities have had to make tremendous adjustments amid the coronavirus pandemic. Around the nation, many are struggling with finances with the numbers of students down and traditional revenue streams markedly altered.

In The T&D Region, our institutions of higher learning appear to holding their own and even prospering. That is welcome news as they are vital in so many ways – not the least being economic impact. Our community will welcome the return of a full complement of students as much as the colleges and universities will. Exactly when that “normal” will be remains unclear.

Until then and beyond, efforts to support historically Black colleges and universities are particularly relevant here with four of the five institutions being HBCUs.

Claflin University and Voorhees College this past week topped off a series of positive developments regarding financial contributions to the schools with announcements that MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is making the largest single contributions in the history of the two institutions: $20 million to Claflin and $4 million to Voorhees.