EDITORIAL: Supporting HBCUs vital for future

As much as the state of education in public schools gets headlines, colleges and universities have had to make tremendous adjustments amid the coronavirus pandemic. Around the nation, many are struggling with finances with the numbers of students down and traditional revenue streams markedly altered.
In The T&D Region, our institutions of higher learning appear to holding their own and even prospering. That is welcome news as they are vital in so many ways – not the least being economic impact. Our community will welcome the return of a full complement of students as much as the colleges and universities will. Exactly when that “normal” will be remains unclear.
Until then and beyond, efforts to support historically Black colleges and universities are particularly relevant here with four of the five institutions being HBCUs.
Claflin University and Voorhees College this past week topped off a series of positive developments regarding financial contributions to the schools with announcements that MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is making the largest single contributions in the history of the two institutions: $20 million to Claflin and $4 million to Voorhees.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires, Scott is ranked as No. 18 on their index of the world’s 500 richest people, with a net worth of $60.7 billion. She said that her gifts over the last four months total $4.15 billion and have reached organizations across all 50 states.
The dollars come at a crucial time and represent quite a boost to the local institutions, which are not limited in how funds can be used.
South Carolina State, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and Denmark Technical College have had good news lately also.
S.C. State is one of 10 HBCUs awarded $1 million by China-based video-sharing social media service TikTok. The university also received $1 million from Dominion Energy for its engineering program and its rehabilitation counseling program has been awarded educational grants totaling $1.95 million through the U.S. Department of Education.
OCtech learned that its associate degree nursing program has been named the third-best ADN program out of 733 nursing schools in the Southeast by NursingProcess.org.
Denmark Tech had its probationary status lifted by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges even as it announced that the institution will become a community center for coding and creativity as part of Apple’s Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State University’s HBCU C2 initiative designed to bring coding and creativity experiences to HBCUs.
Another important development for the institutions is coming from Washington.
Both the U.S. Senate and House approved the HBCU Propelling Agency Relationships Towards a New Era of Results for Students (PARTNERS) Act. The legislation strengthens partnerships between federal agencies and the country’s more than 100 HBCUs.
The HBCU PARTNERS Act, sponsored by South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and others, builds on President Donald Trump’s 2017 executive order on HBCUs. It will require federal agencies with relevant grants and programs to undertake annual planning and coordinate their efforts to support and expand HBCU participation those programs. The bill strengthens the rigor and transparency requirements of existing law by requiring that agencies track their progress toward past goals and share their plans with Congress. In addition, it codifies the President’s Board of Advisors on HBCUs, ensuring an ongoing avenue for the institutions’ priorities and policy concerns to be raised.
“The HBCU PARTNERS Act is a great step forward for these schools and their students,” Scott said, citing a critical reason why supporting their missions remains vital: "Our HBCUs have unlocked opportunities for generations of students, especially in underserved communities.”
Thanks to both public and private support, the mission of HBCUs can continue.
