EDITORIAL: Study puts litter problem in perspective

The findings of the 2020 Keep American Beautiful study on litter in America will come as no shock to many, but the comprehensive look at a national problem offers new insight on what can and is being done.
“The data collected from the KAB Litter Study will allow us to understand better why and where littering behaviors occur, and how to develop better solutions to littering impacts,” said Mallory Coffey, state leader of Keep South Carolina Beautiful, a division of PalmettoPride.
The study is the most comprehensive look at litter in the country’s history. It provides “a valid, national estimate of litter along waterways in the U.S., and insights about the relationship between litter on waterways and roadways.”
A key finding will surprise you: Litter on roadways has been reduced by 54% since 2009.
But the scope of the problem remains massive. The study estimates there are 50 billion pieces of litter on the ground, and although roadway litter is down by more than 50%, there is slightly more litter along waterways.
Other findings show 90% of U.S. residents agree that litter is a problem for their state. There were an estimated 207 million pieces of PPE littered along U.S. roadways and waterways through early fall 2020. Estimates are that there are more than 2,000 pieces of litter per mile of highway in the U.S.
“To many across South Carolina and this nation, these numbers show an astronomical issue. However, like the staff of KAB has shared during conversations concerning the study, this is a solvable problem,” Coffey said.
The message KAB is sharing with the nation is a direct result of the study. If people who litter would stop, if waste were appropriately managed and if every American picked up 152 pieces of litter, we would have a litter-free nation.
The visual of each American having to pick up 152 pieces of litter to be litter-free is impactful. But prevention rather than pickup remains the mission.
Sarah Lyles, executive director of PalmettoPride, puts it this way: “Litter is not unique to South Carolina and preventing it will take a national movement to change our culture.”
Prevention rather than pickup requires tools and policies in place where they can be effective. PalmettoPride can help communities determine areas that are ripe for prevention, like neighborhoods and school zones and those that are better-suited for routine pickup, like roads leading to landfills.
Let the movement begin.