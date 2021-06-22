EDITORIAL: Study puts litter problem in perspective

The findings of the 2020 Keep American Beautiful study on litter in America will come as no shock to many, but the comprehensive look at a national problem offers new insight on what can and is being done.

“The data collected from the KAB Litter Study will allow us to understand better why and where littering behaviors occur, and how to develop better solutions to littering impacts,” said Mallory Coffey, state leader of Keep South Carolina Beautiful, a division of PalmettoPride.

The study is the most comprehensive look at litter in the country’s history. It provides “a valid, national estimate of litter along waterways in the U.S., and insights about the relationship between litter on waterways and roadways.”

A key finding will surprise you: Litter on roadways has been reduced by 54% since 2009.

But the scope of the problem remains massive. The study estimates there are 50 billion pieces of litter on the ground, and although roadway litter is down by more than 50%, there is slightly more litter along waterways.