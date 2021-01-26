EDITORIAL: Students face more risks out of school

Despite widespread concern that a return to in-person public school would drive a surge in COVID-19 cases, the data tell a very different story.

“I really was just not in favor of this initially. And now I am a believer. Kids need to be in school, and it’s safe," Eckard said.

Here's why she reached that conclusion: Her research found that only about 1% of the students and staff in Charleston County Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19 between the start of in-person school on Sept. 8 and winter break, which began Dec. 18. That added up to about 500 total cases out of about 38,000 students and staff. The data do not include charter schools, which were not part of this assessment because they can have different rules than traditional public schools.

Thanks to contact tracing by a team of school nurses trained by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Eckard was also able to get a good idea of how the coronavirus spread when it did crop up.