EDITORIAL: Students face more risks out of school

South Carolina is being ranked by a new WalletHub study as the fifth least-safe state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to find out the safest states, WalletHub compared the 50 and the District of Columbia across five metrics. The data set includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
Here's how South Carolina got its ranking (1=best; 25=average):
• 47th – Vaccination rate
• 50th – Positive testing rate
• 45th – Hospitalization rate
• 39th – Death rate
• 24th – Transmission rate
As much as the rankings are not what we could have hoped for, the average ranking on transmission rate is worthy of note when it comes to a key issue facing the state: getting students back in public schools.
And toward that end, there are data that should give impetus to a further push to return to in-person learning:
The Medical University of South Carolina is reporting that Allison Eckard, an infectious disease pediatrician at MUSC Children’s Health who is working with the Charleston County school district on pandemic-prevention measures, was shocked by results.
Despite widespread concern that a return to in-person public school would drive a surge in COVID-19 cases, the data tell a very different story.
“I really was just not in favor of this initially. And now I am a believer. Kids need to be in school, and it’s safe," Eckard said.
Here's why she reached that conclusion: Her research found that only about 1% of the students and staff in Charleston County Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19 between the start of in-person school on Sept. 8 and winter break, which began Dec. 18. That added up to about 500 total cases out of about 38,000 students and staff. The data do not include charter schools, which were not part of this assessment because they can have different rules than traditional public schools.
Thanks to contact tracing by a team of school nurses trained by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Eckard was also able to get a good idea of how the coronavirus spread when it did crop up.
“There have only been a handful of cases that may have been transmitted within the schools and within the classroom. There have been cases, there's no doubt, but the majority of them have been acquired outside of the classroom. The ones that did happen inside the classroom most often involved a teacher giving it to a teacher or a teacher giving it to a student. And I have no examples of students giving it to teachers — the thing that everybody was so worried about,” Eckard said.
She said other issues affecting kids have cropped up during the pandemic as well. At-home learning keeps teachers from being able to spot signs of abuse and neglect, so mistreatment may go unchecked for longer than in the past.
And that’s not all. “Gun violence and the number of children with suicidal thoughts have also increased because of a lack of supervision and the social isolation that occurs when kids aren’t in school,” Eckard said.
Charleston County’s success in returning to in-person school has raised interest in other districts and will certainly get the attention of state lawmakers pushing for districts to get students back in the classroom.
And they're likely to be quoting Eckard: "It's so compelling that the schools are safe if you put all the mitigation strategies in place, and the risk to the students is so much higher if they're not in school.”
The WalletHub study can be found at: https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-during-covid/86567