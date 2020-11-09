EDITORIAL: Strong race fails to oust Sen. Graham

The traditional thinking is that political pundits put a lot more stock in independent opinion polls than those conducted by individual political campaigns. But there are those contending they’ve got in backwards. The independent pollster doesn’t have the financial skin in the game that the campaign does. In other words, political parties and donors want accurate information on whether they are investing in a campaign that is a sure winner, has a chance or is doomed to defeat.

As the campaign for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina took on a national focus with the high profile of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, Orangeburg native and Democratic National Committee official Jamie Harrison himself gained a national profile by raising more money than any U.S. Senate campaign in history -- $130 million.

Lots of people apparently bought into polling that the race was a deadlock – or even that Harrison was ahead. The Harrison campaign trumpeted polls showing he could win with no references to what internal tracking may be showing them. The money continued to flow in and Harrison expressed optimism as he worked as hard as any candidate anytime, anywhere.