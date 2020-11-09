EDITORIAL: Strong race fails to oust Sen. Graham

The traditional thinking is that political pundits put a lot more stock in independent opinion polls than those conducted by individual political campaigns. But there are those contending they’ve got in backwards. The independent pollster doesn’t have the financial skin in the game that the campaign does. In other words, political parties and donors want accurate information on whether they are investing in a campaign that is a sure winner, has a chance or is doomed to defeat.
As the campaign for the U.S. Senate in South Carolina took on a national focus with the high profile of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, Orangeburg native and Democratic National Committee official Jamie Harrison himself gained a national profile by raising more money than any U.S. Senate campaign in history -- $130 million.
Lots of people apparently bought into polling that the race was a deadlock – or even that Harrison was ahead. The Harrison campaign trumpeted polls showing he could win with no references to what internal tracking may be showing them. The money continued to flow in and Harrison expressed optimism as he worked as hard as any candidate anytime, anywhere.
It wasn’t enough, with Tuesday’s election results showing the polls were not close to accurate. Graham won the race by 11 points despite all the attack ads and even efforts by Harrison and Democrats to get conservatives to vote for a Constitution Party candidate on the ballot.
So who could blame Graham with his reaction to the outcome? He said to Harrison funders: “You wasted a lot of money. This is the worst return on investment in the history of American politics.”
Now we move ahead. The role of Graham in the U.S. Senate could become more important and more high profile than ever. And it’s clear he has the support of South Carolina in backing a conservative agenda espoused by Republicans.
He vows to do so, saying Tuesday night: “I will never take my eye off the ball of looking out for the state’s interests in Washington.”
Though the momentum appeared to be with Harrison in the race, massive spending to defeat Graham did not work. The State newspaper of Columbia, which had editorially endorsed Harrison in the race vs. Graham, summed up the outcome accurately:
“It would have taken a supreme leap of faith for South Carolinians to forsake Graham for Harrison, a well-funded and energetic candidate who was nonetheless making his first run for elected office.
“It was a leap of faith that the overwhelming majority of South Carolina’s voters felt little reason or desire to take.
“And the credit for that goes more to Graham’s deep strength as a familiar political figure than any weakness on Harrison’s part as a relatively novice politician.
“It’s beyond debate that Graham’s keen ability to reflect the conservative values of the widespread South Carolina electorate is the key reason why he continues to receive its trust to serve it in Washington.
“And it’s the main reason why Graham will now serve the Palmetto State in Washington for another six years.”
