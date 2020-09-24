EDITORIAL: Strong female role model for everyone

Colvin and her husband believed so deeply in the school that they stepped out to begin a campaign to get funds. They oversaw the building from the first shovel of dirt until it was complete. Construction was a hands-on thing for all who expected to see their children become a part of the endeavor. Every evening, parents gathered at the site and, under the supervision of those in charge, put in many hours of work to see that the school was built.

Classes began in the fall of 1970, but the school had no English teacher — until Millie Colvin stepped up to accept the mission. And the rest is history — a half-century’s worth.

After her husband's death, the school became her heartbeat. She succeeded him as HHA president in 1983 and continued serving until the present. And in addition to teaching until her retirement at 86, she was also the school librarian, guidance counselor for college scholars, adviser for the school newspaper and director of the HHA Double Sextette.

Her obituary states that she was “a strong female role model for generations of students,” but others go further in stating: