EDITORIAL: Stressing again need for safety on the water

One activity that will be more popular than ever this Labor Day holiday weekend will be boating. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources will be doing its part to keep things safe, including offering courtesy boat inspections as the agency has done for major boating holidays in the past.

At various landings across the state, including Alex Harvin Landing on Lake Marion at 10 a.m. Sunday, officers will perform a quick, but thorough, inspection of your boat to make sure you have the required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration for your watercraft before you launch. These inspections are completely voluntary and are not required before launching.

Boaters who take advantage of the inspection and are found to not be in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, boaters will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

The process of safe boating begins before launching a vessel and continues through the time on the water. The Water Sports Foundation has identified keys:

1. Education and essential equipment -- Before launching your boat, be sure you are confident and comfortable at the helm, following successful completion of a boating safety education course.

2. Life jackets save lives. Wear them -- Drowning is the cause of death in 79% of fatal boating accidents where the cause of death was known; 86% of those drowning victims were not wearing life jackets.

3. Don’t drink and drive -- When you mix sun, wind, water and waves with alcohol, you create a dangerous situation that can lead to disaster. According to U.S. Coast Guard reports, alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents.

4. Engage the ECOS -- As of April 1, 2021, a federal law was enacted that requires the use of an engine cut-off switch (ECOS), an onboard safety device that is connected to the boat’s captain. Should the driver fall out of the boat, the ECOS will immediately stop the boat’s engine. Wireless versions are also available for active captains.

5. File a float plan -- Before departing from your dock of choice, file a float plan with friends, family members and/or your marina that communicates the names of all aboard with contact information including cell phone numbers; your destination and your estimated return time.

6. Be a weather watcher -- Be smart and plan your boating activity according to weather forecasts and conditions. Check weather in advance and continually monitor using available mobile APPS.

7. Comply with your boat’s capacity -- Every boat includes a designated maximum capacity rating. Be sure to know this requirement and to follow recommendation to prevent overloading and potentially capsizing your boat.

8. Be careful … pay attention -- A vast number of boating accidents are attributed to operator distraction or inattention. The designated driver needs to be vigilant and to take responsibility for the safety of those on his vessel.

9. Choose destinations wisely -- If you’re new to boating with limited experience, don’t choose the busiest boating day of the year to travel to the most populated hotspot for boaters in the area.

10. Follow posted speed limits and no wake zones -- Be aware of established speed limits and no wake zones; respond accordingly. The fastest way to get a ticket and incur fines is to violate these laws.

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431. For a copy of South Carolina's boating regulations, to find out about local boating safety courses or to obtain a free float plan form, contact the SCDNR Boating Safety Office at 1-800-277-4301 or visit the Boater Education page.