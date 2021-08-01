EDITORIAL: Stopping crime means focus on criminals

President Joe Biden has called gun violence in the U.S. an epidemic and an international embarrassment.
His approach to a rising tide of violence is to target guns. He has announced the Justice Department’s zero-tolerance policy for federally licensed gun dealers who violate gun sales laws. Instead of issuing warnings, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will now seek to revoke dealer licenses on first offenses.
“We will make sure you can’t sell death and mayhem on our streets,” Biden said. “It is an outrage. It has to end and we will end it.”
Other actions by Biden include launching five new federal strike forces led by the ATF to monitor and intercept firearm smuggling along several significant gun-trafficking corridors between major cities and directing the Department of Justice to craft a rule addressing the spread of untraceable “ghost guns.”
While the president has targeted sales by gun dealers specifically, he has not addressed a real problem plaguing those who sell guns: criminals stealing weapons.
South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is among lawmakers reintroducing the Federal Firearms Licensee Protection Act of 2021 to address the increasing number of "smash-and-grab" thefts targeted at federally licensed gun dealers.
The ATF has reported a 43% increase in the number of FFL burglaries and a 15% decrease in the number of robberies of firearms dealers from 2019 to 2020. While the number of robberies decreased, the number of firearms taken during robberies increased by 53%. In 2020, approximately 6,000 firearms were taken in nationwide burglaries and robberies of firearms dealers.
The legislation would stiffen penalties for firearms thefts, which can aid in curbing violence only if the law is enforced. When people are arrested, they cannot be immediately released back to the streets. And when they are convicted, they must serve time.
Biden and his allies address the issue of rising crime as if the problem is guns themselves. The real problem is criminals and their use of guns, which they generally do not get from a licensed firearms dealer.
Two cities that are being plagued by violent crime in 2021 are Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Their police chiefs are offering words about crime and the courts that should echo all the way to the White House and Capitol.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown spoke out after another weekend of carnage: 12 dead and 70 people shot in the city.
"What we can do different is challenge the courts to render Chicago safe," Brown said. "Holding offenders in jail longer not releasing murderers back into our community. That’s what we can do different."
He said 90 people in the city have been charged with murder and released on electronic monitoring. Brown claimed that police officers in Chicago were doing their part, but contended that violent offenders needed top consequences in the city's courts.
Washington Police Chief Robert J. Contee III slammed what he described as a malfunctioning justice system following a shooting in the crowded 14th street commercial district on July 22.
Gunmen shot two people in an incident captured on video. Police have recorded 105 homicides in the city so far this year, while 2020 saw a 16-year high of 198 homicides.
Contee said the Thursday shooting left people “mad as hell.”
“We could take the political route and talk about all of this fluffy stuff, but I’m going to give it to you straight, where the issues are,” Contee said at a news conference. “The justice system that we have right now—it is not functioning the way that it should. The courts are not open, that is a fact.”
Contee said people arrested by police could up back on the streets within “three weeks,” and that there is still a backlog of cases from the previous year.
“What does the community expect?” Contee said. “When a person gets caught with a firearm, what do we expect? Do we expect to see them in the neighborhood in three weeks? And if we do, are we saying that that’s acceptable?”
No, judicial coddling of those who prey on society is not acceptable. It’s time to focus the fight against violence and crime where it belongs – on the criminals.