EDITORIAL: Stopping crime means focus on criminals

The legislation would stiffen penalties for firearms thefts, which can aid in curbing violence only if the law is enforced. When people are arrested, they cannot be immediately released back to the streets. And when they are convicted, they must serve time.

Biden and his allies address the issue of rising crime as if the problem is guns themselves. The real problem is criminals and their use of guns, which they generally do not get from a licensed firearms dealer.

Two cities that are being plagued by violent crime in 2021 are Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Their police chiefs are offering words about crime and the courts that should echo all the way to the White House and Capitol.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown spoke out after another weekend of carnage: 12 dead and 70 people shot in the city.

"What we can do different is challenge the courts to render Chicago safe," Brown said. "Holding offenders in jail longer not releasing murderers back into our community. That’s what we can do different."

He said 90 people in the city have been charged with murder and released on electronic monitoring. Brown claimed that police officers in Chicago were doing their part, but contended that violent offenders needed top consequences in the city's courts.