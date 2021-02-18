EDITORIAL: Stimulus checks are hot target

The FTC has received more than 340,668 reports of fraud relating to coronavirus, costing victims more than $321 million as of Feb. 3, according toSocialCatfish.com. Google reported during the first stimulus it was blocking 18 million scam emails every single day; and 150,000 fraudulent stimulus check sites were launched.

The IRS reported 2.4 million payments totaling $4.1 billion were made in South Carolina for the first round of stimulus checks. With another stimulus upcoming, those looking to scam South Carolinians and any American will be working overtime.

SocialCatfish.com released a report on the four top stimulus check scams, basing its advice on information from the Federal Trade Commission, the FBI and the IRS:

1. ROBOCALL CHECK SCAMS: The scammer will call pretending to be the IRS and ask for your personal financial information. They will claim they need this to deposit the stimulus check into your account and will also ask for a fee to deposit said check. The truth is, they want your information so that they can pretend to be you and claim the check for themselves. They can also drain your bank account with this information and will keep the fee for themselves for good measure. Do not give out any personal information.