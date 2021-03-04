EDITORIAL: Stay the course vs. coronavirus in open state

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state leaders made it clear from the beginning of the pandemic there had to be balance between protecting people from COVID-19 and not destroying the state’s economy.

McMaster was among the first governors to reopen the economy after nationwide shutdowns in the early months of the pandemic. He has consistently resisted mandates and further shutdowns even while promoting wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

Most recently, McMaster on Feb. 26 lifted restrictions on mass gatherings and alcohol sales. Restaurants and bars are able to sell alcohol after 11 p.m. again, and event organizers will no longer have to secure permits for groups of more than 250 people.

The changes further cement South Carolina’s position as a place where people have had to face among the fewest coronavirus mandates.

According to the personal finance website WalletHub in another of its studies, Iowa is the only state with fewer coronavirus restrictions than South Carolina.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 metrics. The data set ranges from whether restaurants are open to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings.