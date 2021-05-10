EDITORIAL: States should have the say on ARP funds

"It simply provides that funding received under the act may not be used to offset a reduction in net tax revenue resulting from certain changes in state law," she said. "If states lower certain taxes but do not use funds under the act to offset those cuts — for example, by replacing the lost revenue through other means — the limitation in the act is not implicated."

The outcome of the challenge to use of the ARP money will be watched closely, with implications being big beyond governments themselves.

The National Federation of Independent Business is among those making the case that the best form of relief for businesses would be for governments to use the money to reduce taxes.

NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer said, “South Carolina’s small businesses are still trying to get back on their feet following the COVID-19 downturn. They can’t afford to pay higher taxes. South Carolina needs the freedom to spend the money from the ARP Act the way it sees fit.”