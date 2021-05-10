EDITORIAL: States should have the say on ARP funds

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan has been praised as essential to U.S. recovery from the pandemic and attacked as a gigantic federal spending bill from which most of the money will not go toward pandemic relief.
The divisions are hyper-partisan. Democrats and “blue” state leaders favor the plan while Republicans and “red” state leadership do not. A key argument by the GOP is that $350 billion for state and local governments is being used disproportionately to bail out governments in blue states while the legislation strips states of the authority to use relief funds as they see fit.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson is among attorneys general from 12 states that have filed suit over the ARP’s stipulation preventing states from using funds they receive from the law to offset tax cuts.
The ARP made funds available to states if and only if states agree to not pass any laws or take any administrative actions that decrease their net revenue, whether that decrease comes through tax credits, rebates, reductions in tax credits, or new or expanded deductions. The attorneys general contend the conditions unconstitutionally hamstring their efforts to reduce taxes, even if the tax cuts had been planned before the passage of the ARP.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said via letter to attorneys general around the nation that nothing in the package prevents states from "enacting a broad variety of tax cuts."
"It simply provides that funding received under the act may not be used to offset a reduction in net tax revenue resulting from certain changes in state law," she said. "If states lower certain taxes but do not use funds under the act to offset those cuts — for example, by replacing the lost revenue through other means — the limitation in the act is not implicated."
The outcome of the challenge to use of the ARP money will be watched closely, with implications being big beyond governments themselves.
The National Federation of Independent Business is among those making the case that the best form of relief for businesses would be for governments to use the money to reduce taxes.
NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer said, “South Carolina’s small businesses are still trying to get back on their feet following the COVID-19 downturn. They can’t afford to pay higher taxes. South Carolina needs the freedom to spend the money from the ARP Act the way it sees fit.”
Karen Harned, executive director of NFIB’s Small Business Legal Center, makes the same point: “Small businesses are still struggling to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and need as much financial relief as possible. Congress passed the American Rescue Plan to relieve some of the financial pressure caused by the pandemic, but a provision that blocks South Carolina and other states from cutting taxes is eroding state sovereignty and hurts local businesses.”
For certain, ARP money for the states is not the first federal dollars to come with stipulations. The federal government is allowed to attach strings to grants provided to state governments. But the Supreme Court has held that such restrictions must be "unambiguous."
The ARP's state tax provision is ambiguous. The courts can and should side with the states on use of ARP money.