EDITORIAL: Stand fast for safety for you, others

Self-discipline: That’s the character trait for February in Orangeburg County’s Community of Character program.

What a transformation it would be if we all, every one of us, used our own brain to be sure to not fly off the handle in 2022 and live in peace, tranquility and serenity with our families, on the highway, in the school, at the workplace.

Life challenges us each minute of our existence. Life can mold our characters in a dangerous world where everyone who drives faster is an “idiot” and each slower car is driven by a “moron.”

That’s no way to live. We see movies and TV programs filled with crashes, blood, violence. We are attacked by music with a message of hopelessness. Let’s reject these mental and symbolically monstrous sights, sound and ideas.

Martin Luther King Jr. preached non-violence and held firm in this belief. When someone wants to fight, or curse or insult at a game, in a restaurant, in a home, anywhere, let’s each of us have the courage, spunk, conviction to stop it that very instant before it gets out of hand. Discretion is advised.

In the world we live in, we need resolve, backbone, guts, will-power, moral fiber, iron will, mind of one’s own, courage of our convictions, plain common sense, self-possession, self-restraint, resoluteness. We need to “mean business,” brace ourselves, grit our teeth, stand fast, stick to our guns, hold to our principles.

We read of dead who died for what? If you’re irritated, count to 10. If we’re furious, count to 100.

Self-discipline means stand fast for your own safety and that of others. Think before you speak. Be thoughtful, not hurtful. Come hell or high water, remember, “God don’t make no trash.” Maybe our ancestors way back were animal, maybe they weren’t. But we’re all God’s children. For God’s sake, let’s act like it!

OUR VIEW

OUR VIEW

Self-discipline means think before you speak

Community of Character

More than two decades ago, the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, the Orangeburg County Development Commission and The Times and Democrat in the effort to build a “Community of Character.”

The initiative was based on a similar program in the city of Aiken. In Orangeburg County, however, there was the ambitious approach of going countywide with a focus on building positive character traits among citizens. It worked, with all of the county’s municipalities signing on in support.

Orangeburg County’s efforts received statewide recognition in the form of resolutions from former Govs. Jim Hodges and Mark Sanford.

In September 2005, Orangeburg County was host for the first statewide Community of Character Conference, an event at which people from other locales came together here to learn more about the local effort and assist it. A second conference was held in 2009.

The goal of enhancing the quality of life by teaching basic virtues and ideals, such as the importance of honesty, dedication and the Golden Rule, continues to be worthwhile here, around South Carolina and everywhere.

