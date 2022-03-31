EDITORIAL: Springtime cleanups take aim at litter

Spring is a traditional time for cleaning. South Carolina leaders want all to get involved.

PalmettoPride is coordinating a statewide campaign called “Grab a Bag SC,” an anti-litter effort that kicked off Wednesday in Laurens County with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette out front.

Grab a Bag SC is designed to encourage small-scale efforts, showing participants that litter pickup is about everyone being responsible for his or her community.

“Litter prevention is about citizens taking ownership of their neighborhoods and making sure that trash is put in its place before it can become litter,” Evette said. “But while there is still litter, we must pick it up. Citizens and governments and business industries all have a part to play in changing the culture.”

Evette is challenging elected officials to “grab a bag” and coordinate efforts in their districts. Participants are asked to sign up at www.palmettopride.org and after pickup, post a picture on social media with #GrabABagSC.

In Orangeburg County, anti-litter efforts have become regular occurrences. No one disputes they are needed.

In April, Orangeburg County Code Enforcement is teaming up with state and local agencies to kick off the 2022 Clean Where You Live/Work Challenge and South Carolina’s Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign.

The challenge encourages volunteers to pick a time in April to clean the roadsides near where they live and work.

Orangeburg County Code Enforcement and Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, with the help of Palmetto Pride, will supply bags, gloves, vests and grabbers for the citizens to do their spring cleanup.

After the cleanup is completed, Orangeburg County Code Enforcement will come and collect the filled bags for proper disposal.

The Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign is partnered with both the S.C. Litter Control Association and PalmettoPride and is designed to encourage all law enforcement agencies to target littering, uncovered loads and illegal dumping.

Importantly, the campaign also educates and reinforces to the public that littering is a crime with costly penalties. The county is partnering with state and local agencies for a countywide enforcement of litter laws.

Meantime, residents are encouraged to show their pride in their communities and help keep the county clean, as well as volunteer in the spring challenge because litter impacts everyone.

Call Orangeburg County Code Enforcement at 803-533-06162 or Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful’s Lisa Rigden at 803-534-2409 ext. 8903 or Diane Curlee at 803-534-2409 ext. 8918 for more information or to get cleanup supplies.

It’s time for some spring cleaning.

