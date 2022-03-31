 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

EDITORIAL: Springtime cleanups take aim at litter

  • 0
T&D Editorial logo, LIBRARY

Spring is a traditional time for cleaning. South Carolina leaders want all to get involved.

PalmettoPride is coordinating a statewide campaign called “Grab a Bag SC,” an anti-litter effort that kicked off Wednesday in Laurens County with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette out front.

Grab a Bag SC is designed to encourage small-scale efforts, showing participants that litter pickup is about everyone being responsible for his or her community.

“Litter prevention is about citizens taking ownership of their neighborhoods and making sure that trash is put in its place before it can become litter,” Evette said. “But while there is still litter, we must pick it up. Citizens and governments and business industries all have a part to play in changing the culture.”

COMMENTARY: A plea to vaccinate children

Evette is challenging elected officials to “grab a bag” and coordinate efforts in their districts. Participants are asked to sign up at www.palmettopride.org and after pickup, post a picture on social media with #GrabABagSC.

People are also reading…

In Orangeburg County, anti-litter efforts have become regular occurrences. No one disputes they are needed.

In April, Orangeburg County Code Enforcement is teaming up with state and local agencies to kick off the 2022 Clean Where You Live/Work Challenge and South Carolina’s Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign.

The challenge encourages volunteers to pick a time in April to clean the roadsides near where they live and work.

COMMENTARY: Another shot in war on vaping

Orangeburg County Code Enforcement and Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, with the help of Palmetto Pride, will supply bags, gloves, vests and grabbers for the citizens to do their spring cleanup.

After the cleanup is completed, Orangeburg County Code Enforcement will come and collect the filled bags for proper disposal.

The Zero Tolerance for Litter Campaign is partnered with both the S.C. Litter Control Association and PalmettoPride and is designed to encourage all law enforcement agencies to target littering, uncovered loads and illegal dumping.

Importantly, the campaign also educates and reinforces to the public that littering is a crime with costly penalties. The county is partnering with state and local agencies for a countywide enforcement of litter laws.

TheTandD.com: $1 for the first 26 weeks

Meantime, residents are encouraged to show their pride in their communities and help keep the county clean, as well as volunteer in the spring challenge because litter impacts everyone.

Call Orangeburg County Code Enforcement at 803-533-06162 or Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful’s Lisa Rigden at 803-534-2409 ext. 8903 or Diane Curlee at 803-534-2409 ext. 8918 for more information or to get cleanup supplies.

It’s time for some spring cleaning.

Editorial Issue

OUR VIEW

Volunteer efforts, enforcement of laws can make litter difference

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News