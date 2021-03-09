EDITORIAL: Spring brings nice temps, weather threat

March has been known for some unusual weather, but conventional wisdom has it that if Old Man Winter doesn’t hit hard by mid-month, the reality of springtime is at hand. Most people are ready.

You might not consider it as such, but disaster officials look at springtime here as “the mean season.” Some of the worst isolated damage from thunderstorms and tornadoes has occurred during March, April and May. The devastating Orangeburg County tornadoes of April 2020 are testament. And just ask Branchville after a tornado destroyed main portions of the town in March 2008.

During springtime months, the atmosphere is in transition from cold to warm. Air masses often interact, resulting in turbulent weather conditions. Each year hundreds of communities and lives are shattered as a result of such weather disasters.

Amid the threat of severe weather, disaster officials often issue special warnings via the state emergency-response system. To ensure readiness, the S.C. Emergency Management Division annually designates Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week, with Gov. Henry McMaster issuing a proclamation in 2021.

This year’s observance began Sunday. Each day of the week, SCEMD and the National Weather Service will focus on a different topic related to severe weather and flood safety: