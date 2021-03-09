EDITORIAL: Spring brings nice temps, weather threat

March has been known for some unusual weather, but conventional wisdom has it that if Old Man Winter doesn’t hit hard by mid-month, the reality of springtime is at hand. Most people are ready.
You might not consider it as such, but disaster officials look at springtime here as “the mean season.” Some of the worst isolated damage from thunderstorms and tornadoes has occurred during March, April and May. The devastating Orangeburg County tornadoes of April 2020 are testament. And just ask Branchville after a tornado destroyed main portions of the town in March 2008.
During springtime months, the atmosphere is in transition from cold to warm. Air masses often interact, resulting in turbulent weather conditions. Each year hundreds of communities and lives are shattered as a result of such weather disasters.
Amid the threat of severe weather, disaster officials often issue special warnings via the state emergency-response system. To ensure readiness, the S.C. Emergency Management Division annually designates Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week, with Gov. Henry McMaster issuing a proclamation in 2021.
This year’s observance began Sunday. Each day of the week, SCEMD and the National Weather Service will focus on a different topic related to severe weather and flood safety:
• Sunday: Types of severe weather
• Monday: Watches and warnings
• Tuesday: Staying connected
• Wednesday: What to do during a tornado
• Thursday: Flooding in South Carolina
• Friday: Turn around don’t drown, home safety tips
• Saturday: Recovery from storms and flooding, insurance review
A highlight of the week will be the annual statewide tornado drill, which is conducted in close coordination with the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. The state superintendent of education is encouraging schools statewide to participate.
During the drill, the NWS will use a real-event code, TOR. The “TOR” code will activate tone-alert weather radios that are set to receive tornado warnings, and those radios will broadcast the exercise message.
The drill will be conducted Wednesday, March 10, at 9 a.m. Public schools, state and local Emergency Management, the SCBA and others will participate. The purpose of the drill is to test communication systems, safety procedures, mitigation processes, etc.
No emergency plan is any better than its implementation. That’s why, on Wednesday, weeks ahead of the “mean season,” state emergency personnel will put the system to a test. Citizens are advised to take notice and be informed, both of the dangers and what to do in an emergency.
— — —
For further information on Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week, contact your county emergency management director, SCEMD or your nearest National Weather Service office. Additional resources can be found online at scemd.org/prepare/ and from the National Weather Service. The S.C. Emergency Manager mobile app is also an effective tool to help individuals plan and prepare for emergencies. It is free to download in the App Store and Google Play.