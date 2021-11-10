EDITORIAL: Special days at the Tomb of the Unknown

According to Arlington National Cemetery’s official description, “For 100 years, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has served as the heart of Arlington National Cemetery. As a sacred memorial site and the grave of three unknown American service members, the Tomb connects visitors with the legacy of the United States armed forces throughout the nation’s history.

“It stands as a people’s memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning. Since November 11, 1921, the Tomb has provided a final resting place for one of America’s unidentified World War I service members, and Unknowns from later wars were added in 1958 and 1984.”

In observance of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’s centennial, Arlington National Cemetery through 2021 has been holding a series of commemorative events, exhibits and ceremonies that will culminate on Nov. 11 in conjunction with the National Veterans Day Observance.

Entry to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza is normally reserved for members of "The Old Guard," sentinels in the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment who stand watch constantly.

But on Tuesday, Arlington National Cemetery opened the plaza to members of the public, allowing visitors to lay flowers for the first time in almost a century. The plaza will be open again on Wednesday for the same.