EDITORIAL: Special days at the Tomb of the Unknown

According to Arlington National Cemetery’s official description, “For 100 years, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has served as the heart of Arlington National Cemetery. As a sacred memorial site and the grave of three unknown American service members, the Tomb connects visitors with the legacy of the United States armed forces throughout the nation’s history.
“It stands as a people’s memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning. Since November 11, 1921, the Tomb has provided a final resting place for one of America’s unidentified World War I service members, and Unknowns from later wars were added in 1958 and 1984.”
In observance of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’s centennial, Arlington National Cemetery through 2021 has been holding a series of commemorative events, exhibits and ceremonies that will culminate on Nov. 11 in conjunction with the National Veterans Day Observance.
Entry to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Plaza is normally reserved for members of "The Old Guard," sentinels in the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment who stand watch constantly.
But on Tuesday, Arlington National Cemetery opened the plaza to members of the public, allowing visitors to lay flowers for the first time in almost a century. The plaza will be open again on Wednesday for the same.
A steady line of people, including children and military members and scouts in uniform, paid respects, according to published reports.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Centennial Commemoration began Tuesday with an opening ceremony that recreated a ceremony from Nov. 9 and 10, 1921, around the original burial, according to published reports.
Harry Rock Above, a descendant of Crow Nation Chief Plenty Coups who attended the original burial, spoke at the opening ceremony, according to the reports. Representatives from the Crow Nation were the first to place flowers near the tomb.
A procession and flyover are planned on Thursday.
The 100th anniversary observance has special meaning for a member of the reporting team at The Times and Democrat.
Staff Writer Martha Rose Brown is among the select few over the years having placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
She was a sixth-grader serving in the safety patrol at Rocky Ridge Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama. Her social studies teacher and safety patrol sponsor, Nancy Prickett, took the safety patrol along with her on annual trip with students to the nation’s capital.
In advance of the trip in 1990, Prickett made a request that her students be allowed to place a wreath at the Tomb. The request was granted and Martha Rose Brown along with three other students were picked as the wreath-laying party 21 years ago on March 15.
“I remember I was a 12-year-old feeling sadness that the soldiers had not been identified then but honored to remember them in such a solemn and special way,” Brown said. “The soldiers who guard that tomb take their jobs seriously and perform with honor.”
“It was almost a reverent event and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said. “Three decades later it is refreshing to see that the public can now take part in such a special remembrance.”
And a special remembrance it is for a monument that Karen Durham-Aguilera, the executive director of Army Cemeteries, describes as “a people’s memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning.”