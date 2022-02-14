Valentine’s Day is for giving thanks for loved ones all, and especially that special someone who you call your Valentine. But it’s more.

We titled this editorial, “Special day to warm your heart.” And though it may surprise you, we’re going to make our point by stressing the “your.”

That’s right, on Valentine’s Day, Monday is a good time to plan a date with yourself.

We use the reasoning of Dr. Jaime Kulga — a practicing therapist and life coach, and author of “Type ‘S’uperWoman – Finding the Work-Life Balance: A Self-Searching Book for Women” (mindfulrehab.com) – to explain.

Whether you’re married, single or divorced, Valentine’s Day’s emphasis on romance and the expectations it sparks can create more stress than joy for many people, Kulaga says.

The “happily single” may begin to have doubts; spouses may question the quality of their marital relationship; and for someone who recently experienced a breakup, the holiday can bring nothing but heartache.”

Kulaga says she prefers to view Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for personal growth. Thus, planning that date with yourself:

* If you’re single ... The holiday is not just for couples; it’s for anyone who wants to strengthen a relationship, including the one with yourself. This is, after all, the most important and truly lifelong relationship we all have. Being comfortable in your own skin and in silence and with your own thoughts is a sign of self-acceptance and emotional maturity. So what kind of date would you take you on?

Meditation can be like confronting yourself for the first time, mentally naked. Can you literally do nothing but keep quiet and still for five, 10 or 20 minutes? Maybe you want to take yourself on an adventure — consider spending a day or evening visiting places you’d never otherwise go. Or, you may simply cook yourself your favorite meal – or go out. Dinner for one is much cheaper.

* If you have a spouse ... Even though you likely won’t be alone on Valentine’s Day, there’s no reason you shouldn’t spend some time working on the relationship you have with yourself. Some couples participate in “girls’ (or boys’) night out” to gently establish a measure of independence in their relationship, but that’s not the same as spending quality time alone. Try a peaceful walk in the park, fishing or spending a few hours with a great novel. If you have plans on Feb. 14, make some time for yourself on Feb. 15.

* If you’re divorced or recently heartbroken ... As with a romance, you shouldn’t limit your focus on improving your relationship to just one day of the year. Take yourself out to somewhere that’s a treat; be spontaneous; think about your dreams and priorities — the ones that come from your passions, talents and skills. Most importantly, be loving on this “date.” Whether or not you’re eager to find another romantic partner, you’ll be in a better place to meet Mr. or Ms. Right if you’re confident in your feelings about you. Your past relationships do not define you, but they can make you stronger and wiser.

So on this Valentine’s Day, as you warm the hearts of another or others, feel good about warming that other heart that matters: yours.

