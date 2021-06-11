EDITORIAL: Speaking out about plans for roadwork

For the fifth consecutive year, South Carolina's Motor Fuel User Fee will increase by 2 cents on July 1. The increase will be the final scheduled one in a plan approved by the legislature and governor to improve roads, bridges and infrastructure construction in South Carolina. The tax will have gone from 16 cents a gallon to 28 cents from July 1 forward.
From July 1, 2017, when the Motor Fuel User Fee first increased, through April 2021, approximately $608.5 million in increased Motor Fuel User Fee revenues have been deposited into the state Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund in order to help support more than $1 billion in road and bridge work, according to figures from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
In approving the tax increase in 2017, lawmakers did give taxpayers the opportunity to recoup some of the money they spend on the gas tax. People can claim a credit on their state tax returns, with the credit equaling the lesser of the vehicle maintenance fees paid during the year or what was paid in the increased gas tax.
Preliminary S.C. Department of Revenue data show the credit has been claimed on 63,517 South Carolina returns, totaling $3,896,450 in credits issued, so far this year. The available credit cap increased from $65 million last year to $85 million this year.
While most taxpayers are not taking the time to compile the information to get a credit, nearly all are interested in how the money they are spending on the gas tax is being used.
SCDOT has announced its new 2021-22 paving program, which is to result in nearly 1,000 more miles of the state’s roads being rehabilitated and resurfaced during the coming two years.
“Thanks to the foresight of the General Assembly in creating sustainable additional funding, this year’s paving plan is the largest annual program in state history and will result in SCDOT having repaved more than 5,000 miles of roads across the state during a five-year period.” said J. Barnwell Fishburne, chairman of the Transportation Commission, which approved the paving plan in May.
The new plan includes paving projects in all of South Carolina’s 46 counties and is in addition to the $1.7 billion of projects SCDOT is currently implementing during year four of its 10-Year Plan to improve road quality. Paving the state’s corridors that are in greatest need of improvement is the largest of the 10-Year Plan’s four programs, which also include replacing or repairing aging bridges, making rural roads safer, and improving key portions of interstates.
The nearly 1,000 miles being scheduled for new pavement include larger primary routes, which carry the most traffic, as well as secondary, or farm-to-market, roads and neighborhood streets. Some interstate paving is also included in the $642 million plan. SCDOT has prioritized the paving projects in the same manner it ranks all of its projects, based on safety and crash data, the condition and age of roads and bridges, and traffic information.
While SCDOT says it has tripled its work program to a historic $3.2 billion since the gas tax increase was enacted, you don’t have to listen long to critics contending the state’s roads are still among the worst. A lot of that sentiment comes from the condition of the roads traveled by a particular driver. It doesn’t particularly matter to someone that a road in the Upstate was repaired if they are traveling secondary roads in Orangeburg County that have not been.
So here’s your chance to have a say on the priority list for roadwork.
SCDOT is requesting comments from the public on the proposed 2021-22 Pavement Improvement Program. SCDOT is receiving public comment through June 16.
The state’s top-ranked major road project for Orangeburg County includes reconstructing two miles of Stonewall Jackson Boulevard from John C. Calhoun Drive to Rowesville Road. Another on the state’s list for work next year is rehabilitating about 2.36 miles of Broughton Street from Magnolia Street to Carolina Avenue. The project is ranked fourth out of the county's major road projects.
For a list of other projects in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties, plus more information, visit https://bit.ly/3vnnS48. Then if you wish to let SCDOT know how you feel about the roadwork priorities, send your comments by June 16 to Viola Covington, Public Involvement Manager, SCDOT Office of Planning, 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, S.C. 29202 or covingtovf@scdot.org
What you have to say likely won’t change the priorities for the coming year but you just might make a key point that will influence future roadwork. After all, those using particular roads and bridges regularly many times know more about what is right and wrong with them than anyone.
Note: The complete list of local projects is included in this T&D story from June 1: https://thetandd.com/news/local/fixes-planned-for-local-roads-gas-tax-to-increase-on-july-1/article_af23c8d3-8e84-5a80-bd6a-b74b1b296c93.html