EDITORIAL: Speaking out about plans for roadwork

For the fifth consecutive year, South Carolina's Motor Fuel User Fee will increase by 2 cents on July 1. The increase will be the final scheduled one in a plan approved by the legislature and governor to improve roads, bridges and infrastructure construction in South Carolina. The tax will have gone from 16 cents a gallon to 28 cents from July 1 forward.

From July 1, 2017, when the Motor Fuel User Fee first increased, through April 2021, approximately $608.5 million in increased Motor Fuel User Fee revenues have been deposited into the state Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund in order to help support more than $1 billion in road and bridge work, according to figures from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

In approving the tax increase in 2017, lawmakers did give taxpayers the opportunity to recoup some of the money they spend on the gas tax. People can claim a credit on their state tax returns, with the credit equaling the lesser of the vehicle maintenance fees paid during the year or what was paid in the increased gas tax.

Preliminary S.C. Department of Revenue data show the credit has been claimed on 63,517 South Carolina returns, totaling $3,896,450 in credits issued, so far this year. The available credit cap increased from $65 million last year to $85 million this year.