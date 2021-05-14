EDITORIAL: South Carolina is state friendly to the military

Armed Forces Day celebrating the men and women serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy is May 15. It comes during May's Military Appreciation Month observance, which culminates with Memorial Day, the May 31 American holiday that honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

During May, The Times and Democrat is continuing our "Stories of Honor" series in which we each week profile a person having served or now serving in the U.S. military. It's the third year for the series that began in March and will conclude in July.

The profiles are an important way of saying thank you to all having served by telling the stories of those from Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties nominated by T&D readers.

Our locale and South Carolina as a whole appreciate the military. And the military presence here is vital.

South Carolina is home to eight major military installations and more than 417,000 military veterans. That includes one of every 10 adults in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.