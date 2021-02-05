EDITORIAL: Souper Bowl founder steps up his game

The Super Bowl this year takes on even more meaning because the game features defending NFL champion Kansas City against legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Amid all the limitations of the coronavirus pandemic, Super Bowl celebrations are likely to be smaller but they will go on with the traditional bounty of party foods and more.

Yet on Super Bowl Sunday in 2021, more people than normal are struggling. The pandemic and its economic ramifications have led to more than 11% of South Carolina’s population being food insecure, meaning over 600,000 people are concerned about getting their next meal.

Thus the annual Souper Bowl of Caring also takes on special meaning in 2021. At the close of worship services across the country on Sunday, young people will stand at the doors of their churches with soup pots and collect money for food for the needy.

It all began in 1988 with Brad Smith, then a seminary intern at Spring Valley Baptist Church in Columbia. In preparing a pastoral prayer to be delivered on Super Bowl Sunday, the petition, “Lord, as we enjoy the Super Bowl football game, help us be mindful of those who are without even a bowl of soup to eat,” came to his mind.