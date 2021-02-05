EDITORIAL: Souper Bowl founder steps up his game

The Super Bowl this year takes on even more meaning because the game features defending NFL champion Kansas City against legendary quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Amid all the limitations of the coronavirus pandemic, Super Bowl celebrations are likely to be smaller but they will go on with the traditional bounty of party foods and more.
Yet on Super Bowl Sunday in 2021, more people than normal are struggling. The pandemic and its economic ramifications have led to more than 11% of South Carolina’s population being food insecure, meaning over 600,000 people are concerned about getting their next meal.
Thus the annual Souper Bowl of Caring also takes on special meaning in 2021. At the close of worship services across the country on Sunday, young people will stand at the doors of their churches with soup pots and collect money for food for the needy.
It all began in 1988 with Brad Smith, then a seminary intern at Spring Valley Baptist Church in Columbia. In preparing a pastoral prayer to be delivered on Super Bowl Sunday, the petition, “Lord, as we enjoy the Super Bowl football game, help us be mindful of those who are without even a bowl of soup to eat,” came to his mind.
The line lingered with Smith, crystallizing some months later with the idea of inviting parishioners to give $1 each for hurting and hungry people as they left worship the morning of the big game.
Upon completing seminary and returning to the Spring Valley church as associate pastor, Smith shared the idea with the church’s Senior High Youth in January 1990. The young people and Smith contacted Columbia churches. Twenty-two congregations joined that first effort and, bolstered by the contributions of several area businesses, the effort generated $5,700 for the poor. Churches from seven different denominations participated.
The Souper Bowl went statewide in 1991 and 1992 with 146 and 310 churches joining the team. In 1993, the first national Souper Bowl took place. The efforts paid off as 885 congregations from roughly 30 states teamed up to raise $144,000.
The Souper Bowl continued to grow rapidly and is today a national youth-led movement based in Houston. The purpose is still the same: To promote caring and help for those in need, with money raised being used in the locales from where it comes.
And this year, Smith and the Columbia church where he serves today as senior pastor, Eastminster Presbyterian at 3200 Trenholm Road, which has participated in the Souper Bowl of Caring for 30 years, are taking the efforts a step further, asking other churches and service organizations throughout the state to join them in tackling hunger. This “South Carolina Million Dollar Challenge” campaign, which aims to raise $1 million for hunger relief, will kick off on Super Bowl Sunday and run through Feb. 28. As an added incentive, Eastminster Presbyterian will provide matching funds.
Eastminster has made the commitment to match 15% of every organization’s funds collected. Participating groups send 100% of what they collect directly to a hunger relief non-profit they choose in their community. The matching funds will then be distributed as participants’ report totals.
To take part, visit www.TackleHunger.org and sign up your organization as a participant. Pick a registered non-profit that addresses hunger or housing in your South Carolina town/city that will receive 100% of your collections. Beginning on Super Bowl Sunday, collect dollars and cans of food and continue through February. Then send all donations to your local charity of choice and report final results to SBOC via www.tacklehunger.org.
Smith is to be thanked for his commitment to this cause for more than three decades. As he says, “By pulling together and moving beyond ourselves in this simple but significant way, ordinary South Carolinians can do extraordinary good, helping hungry neighbors and in that, enjoying a foretaste of the Kingdom of God.”