EDITORIAL: Some winners face no race on Tuesday

The contested races in Tuesday’s general election rightly get the attention as voters decide on the people to serve them for the coming years. But on Tuesday’s ballots, you’ll find the names of a lot of people facing no opposition for election or re-election to their positions.
These people will be winners on Tuesday every bit as much as the candidates triumphing in contested races, and they will be expected to serve every bit as effectively in their positions.
Here is a look at unopposed candidates on the ballots in The T&D Region. Some won primary races in June and others were unopposed then as well:
Orangeburg County
- State Senate, District 40: Brad Hutto, Democrat
- State House of Representatives, District 91: Lonnie Hosey, Democrat
- State House of Representatives, District 93: Russell L. Ott, Democrat
- Solicitor Circuit 1: David M. Pascoe, Democrat
- Sheriff: Leroy Ravenell, Democrat
- Clerk of Court: Winnifa B. Clark, Democrat
- Coroner: Samuetta Marshall, Democrat
- County Council, District 2: Johnnie Ravenell, Democrat
- County Council, District 3: Kenneth “Mac” McCaster, Democrat
- County Council, District 4: Joseph Garvin, Democrat
- County Council, District 5: Janie Cooper, Democrat
- Soil and Water District Commission: Harold Donnelly, nonpartisan
- School Board, District 4: Peggy James-Tyler, nonpartisan
Calhoun County
- State House of Representatives, District 93: Russell L. Ott, Democrat
- Solicitor Circuit 1: David M. Pascoe, Democrat
- Sheriff: Thomas Summers, Democrat
- Probate Judge: Kathy Strickland Brown, Democrat
- Clerk of Court: Ken Hasty, Democrat
- Coroner: Donnie B. Porth, Republican
- Auditor: April Wise, Democrat
- Treasurer: Rebecca C. Furtick, Democrat
- County Council, District 1: David K Summers Jr, Republican
- County Council, District 2: Ken Westbury, Democrat
- Soil and Water District Commission: Kendall W. Wannamaker
- Calhoun County School Board District 3: Sandra M. Tucker
- Calhoun County School Board District 4: Ned Nelson
Bamberg County
- State Senate, District 40: Brad Hutto, Democrat
- Solicitor, Circuit 2; Bill Weeks, Republican
- Coroner: Wallace Hicks Jr., Democrat
- Clerk of Court: Jannie Johnson, Democrat
- Probate Judge: Donna Blume Brown, Democrat
- County Council District, District 1: Phil Myers, Democrat
- County Council District, District 4: Spencer A. Donaldson, Democrat
- County Council District, District 5: Jonathan M. Goodman II, Democrat
- County Council District, District 7: Clint Carter, Democrat
- Watershed Conservation District, Willow Swamp: Bryan Crosby
In the case of county councils in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the makeup will change with the election of new faces nominated in June. Much will be expected.
In other instances a number of veteran public officials are due special thanks for a willingness to continue serving after long tenures in office.
To all we offer a quotation from Jack Lew, attorney and former secretary of the U.S. Treasury: “I think there's no higher calling in terms of a career than public service, which is a chance to make a difference in people's lives and improve the world.”
