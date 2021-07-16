EDITORIAL: Some vaccines are not optional for back to school

In a few weeks, South Carolina students will be returning to school for in-person learning. Procedures will be different in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And while there remains controversy surrounding the emergency immunizations available to avoid COVID-19, and the shots are not mandated, such is not the case with other proven immunizations.
South Carolina children enrolled in child care (including pre-K) and 5K through 12th grade must be up to date on the required vaccines for their grade level before school starts.
Vaccine-preventable diseases, such as chicken pox, whooping cough, mumps and measles still affect children in South Carolina. Up-to-date vaccinations are the best protection for children against these diseases.
Children of all ages need vaccines. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control urges parents not to forget that their preteens age 11-12 years old are recommended to get Tdap, HPV and meningitis vaccines. A Tdap booster is required for all students before starting seventh grade.
Another downside of the pandemic has been a decrease in the number of children and students getting these important vaccinations.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports a marked decline from the onset of the pandemic in 2020, theorizing that one reason has been fear of contracting COVID-19 at health care and medical facilities.
With regard to these immunizations, a return to normal is likely to mean appointment slots filling up quickly in August. So now is the time to call your health care provider and schedule a well-child visit or physical for your student.
You may also contact a local health department at 1-855-472-3432 to schedule an appointment to get vaccines. Avoid the back-to-school rush. Ask about what vaccines your child needs for child care or school and make sure he or she is healthy and ready to start the school year.
For more information on what vaccinations your child needs, visit scdhec.gov/health/vaccinations/childcare-school-vaccine-requirements.