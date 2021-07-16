EDITORIAL: Some vaccines are not optional for back to school

In a few weeks, South Carolina students will be returning to school for in-person learning. Procedures will be different in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while there remains controversy surrounding the emergency immunizations available to avoid COVID-19, and the shots are not mandated, such is not the case with other proven immunizations.

South Carolina children enrolled in child care (including pre-K) and 5K through 12th grade must be up to date on the required vaccines for their grade level before school starts.

Vaccine-preventable diseases, such as chicken pox, whooping cough, mumps and measles still affect children in South Carolina. Up-to-date vaccinations are the best protection for children against these diseases.

Children of all ages need vaccines. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control urges parents not to forget that their preteens age 11-12 years old are recommended to get Tdap, HPV and meningitis vaccines. A Tdap booster is required for all students before starting seventh grade.

Another downside of the pandemic has been a decrease in the number of children and students getting these important vaccinations.