EDITORIAL: Some deer hunters put sport at risk

As one Orangeburg man has told us: “You couldn’t miss seeing it.” Seven deer carcasses dumped beside the road and in a ditch near his home. “They shoot the deer and take the hind quarters and throw the rest away. I mean that’s bad.”

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources gets such reports often.

The “callers are usually pretty disgusted,” according to Charles Ruth of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

“Proper preparation of harvested deer from the forest to the table is an important part of hunting,” Ruth has said. Heads, hides and entrails should be buried at least 2 to 3 feet deep so dogs or other animals won’t dig up the remains and drag them around.

“Properly disposed deer remains will soon be taken care of by decomposition and insects,” Ruth said, “because nature wastes no nutrients.”

Improper disposal of deer remains is not only a littering crime, it threatens the sport of hunting through creating a negative public image.

For those who love the sport, that may be the bigger crime.

— — —

Violators of laws on disposing of deer remains should be reported to the DNR’s Operation Game Thief by calling 1-800-922-5431. The 24-hour, toll-free number is printed on the back of hunting and fishing licenses. Those reporting violators through Operation Game Thief do not have to identify themselves, and rewards are offered for information leading to arrests.

