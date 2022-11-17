EDITORIAL: Smokeout is time to assess risks, health

The annual Great American Smokeout began in the 1970s, when smoking and secondhand smoke were common. Since then, Americans’ attitudes about smoking have changed dramatically.

The idea for the Great American Smokeout grew from a 1970 event in Randolph, Massachusetts, at which Arthur P. Mullaney asked people to give up cigarettes for a day and donate the money they would have spent on cigarettes to a high school scholarship fund.

Then in 1974, Lynn R. Smith, editor of the Monticello Times in Minnesota, spearheaded the state’s first D-Day, or Don’t Smoke Day.

The idea caught on, and on Nov. 18, 1976, the California Division of the American Cancer Society got nearly 1 million smokers to quit for the day. That California event marked the first Smokeout, and the society took it nationwide in 1977.

Today is the 45th annual Great American Smokeout, when smokers are urged to quit for the day – and hopefully for good – and others are asked to encourage smokers to give up the habit.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is marking the Smokeout by amplifying education and awareness about free tobacco quit support from the SC Tobacco Quitline.

“The Great American Smokeout shares the month of November with American Diabetes Month and Lung Cancer Awareness Month. These three things go hand in hand because smoking can cause type 2 diabetes and lung cancer,” said Virginie Daguise, Ph.D., director of DHEC’s Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention.

During the national Smokout recognition, DHEC is working to educate people about the important connection between smoking and both diabetes and lung cancer:

Nicotine, which is found in all tobacco and most vape products, can cause type 2 diabetes and worsens the risk of heart disease and neuropathy among diabetic smokers. Diabetics who smoke also are more likely to have difficulty controlling blood sugar and are at greater risk of kidney failure, stroke, and leg or foot infections.

Smoking causes 32% of all cancer deaths in South Carolina, and 87-90% of lung cancer deaths are associated with cigarette smoking. Quitting smoking at any age can lower the risk of lung cancer.

Help is available to quit smoking. Free quit support is available 24/7 to all South Carolinians from expert coaches at the SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW. No insurance coverage is necessary.

In addition to the free support from the SC Tobacco Quitline, South Carolina Healthy Connections Medicaid members have an expanded cessation benefit that covers all seven FDA-approved cessation therapies with no copay or prior authorization required.

Anyone ready to quit any type of tobacco product – including smoking, e-cigarettes/vaping or smokeless products – is encouraged to call the SC Tobacco Quitline or visit www.quitnowsc.org for more information. All SC Tobacco Quitline support options are available either online or over the phone.

As DHEC's Daguise states: “Stopping smoking is one of the greatest health decisions a person can make, and we want to make sure all South Carolinians know there are resources available to help them with this difficult but achievable lifestyle change.”