EDITORIAL: Small steps can have big results

Losing weight and getting fit in the name of good health and wellness are annually high on the resolutions list. That will surely be the case again as 2021 comes to a close.

Most resolutions go by the wayside early in the new year because people don’t approach them with realism. As the experts say, be reasonable and set measurable goals.

When it comes to fitness, a leader in the business, Planet Fitness Inc. has research about Americans’ feelings and misperceptions about health and wellness. In what in 2019 was called the “Bullfit Report,” independent studies from Planet Fitness, Innovate MR and Kelton Global exposed a growing frustration with fad fitness, social media “fitspiration” and the many myths Americans believe to be true about health and wellness.

Research found that:

• Most believe that you have to put in time (and a lot of it) to get results -- On average, Americans believe they need to work out for 95 minutes for it to even be beneficial. Moreover, those who don’t currently belong to a gym think a single, solid workout requires two full hours of exercise to be effective.

Bullfit detector – Recent guidelines from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services note that just 10 minutes of exercise will help raise your heart rate and maintain fitness level.

EDITORIAL: Kindness: Compassion in action

• Most believe that working out is just that, basically a five-day work week – Nearly half (45%) of Americans believe you need to work out more than five times a week in order for it to be effective.

Bullfit detector – Every single episode of physical activity can provide temporary improvements in cognitive function and levels of anxiety.

• Making fitness a “competition” isn’t a win – Head-to-head challenges are, in fact, demotivating to the majority (55%) of Americans who don’t currently belong to a gym. In fact, 68% find leaderboards specifically demotivating.

• Bullfit detector – When it comes to individual health, all activity counts, not a position on a scoreboard.

• The internet is doing it all wrong and demotivating everyone – Common “fitspo” phrases like “No Pain, No Gain” or “Nothing Tastes as Good as Skinny Feels” are ineffective, say 53% and 67% Americans, respectively.

• Bullfit detector – On the flip side, 65% say the inspirational messaging like “Investing in Yourself” is, in fact, motivating; 67% believe that “Be Glad You Started Today. A Year from Now You Will” motivates them even further to get healthier.

So there you have it. The study could serve as just the type of information you need to put a dose of motivation in your goals for fitness and good health in 2020. Small steps can make a big difference.

Editorial Issue

OUR VIEW

Get beyond the myths about getting fit, healthier

